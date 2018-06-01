Looks Like Brits Were Spying on Trump’s Campaign in 2015

Sara A. Carter has a blockbuster story which is much in line with the Friday Wall Street Journal article by Kimberly Strassel. It seems the probe into the Trump campaign began much earlier than the FBI has admitted. The FBI said it began in July 2016, but the intelligence sharing on the campaign appears to have begun in late 2015.

In a December 2017 article, Ms. Carter said she interviewed numerous intel officials and whistleblowers. What they told her is this is just a microcosm of ongoing abuse of the Intel apparatus.

To this day, we have been given varied and ever-changing accounts of why and when the Obama administration opened the counterintelligence investigation into the Trump campaign. The timeline has never been clear and does not make sense.

TIMELINE

British intel [GCHQ] appears to have been looking at people tied to the campaign in late 2015. Did the Brits do this spying on their own or were they asked to spy by the Obama administration? It wasn’t only the Brits doing the spying. Estonia, Poland, and others were gathering intel on Hillary’s opposition.

Who started this, why were they doing it, and finally, if they all clan spy, what happens to this intelligence on Americans?

Nothing is private.

This is from the Carter report:

The Guardian reported that British Intelligence sources shared its signals intelligence on people connected to Trump campaign with the United States. However, The Guardian also reports that Germany, Poland, and Estonia also shared communications related to members of the Trump campaign with the United States. Great Britain, which is part of what is called the “Five-Eyes” alliance includes the United States, Australia, Canada and New Zealand and the countries often shared signals intelligence, raw communications between targets they were investigating.

Who asked for the intel and how directly involved were proven liars, CIA Director John Brennan and Director of National Intelligence James Clapper? Was this information collected for political purposes?

Congressional oversight is always after-the-fact but lawmakers can’t even do that. They have been denied the documents they need to investigate. The DOJ, FBI and former senior officials of the Obama administration have either withheld documentation, evaded answering questions or lied.

Everyone was spying on Americans.

Carter writes: If what the British and western intelligence officials are saying is true, then the investigation into the Trump campaign began much earlier than the FBI’s claims at the end of July 2016. More importantly, our allies may have been collecting more communications than we’re aware of on Trump campaign officials and volunteers. What we do know is that National Security Advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn; Carter Page, a short time foreign policy volunteer for the campaign; Paul Manafort, a short-term campaign chair and George Papadopoulos, a young short-term foreign policy advisor were all caught up in the spying dragnet.

THE SET UP

Foreign agents, together with the U.S., were likely spying on the Trump campaign. They were also likely trying to set Trump up with fake stories fed to George Papadopoulos by Professor Mifsud. Australian ambassador Downer asked Papadopoulos to have a drink with him, during which Papadopoulos repeated what he was told by Mifsud.

The New York Times and other outlets suggested Papdopoulos had knowledge of the hacked/leaked Podesta/DNC emails. They never actually said it, just hinted in order to mislead.

According to Chuck Ross with the Daily Caller Papadopoulos believed Mifsud was referring to the 30,000-plus emails Hillary Clinton had deleted from her server. Andrew McCarthy in National Review noted that this scenario makes more sense because “it was those emails that Donald Trump harped on throughout the campaign and that were in the news when Mifsud spoke with Papadopoulos in April 2016. While there are grounds for concern that Clinton’s emails were hacked, there is no proof that it happened; Clinton’s 30,000 emails are not the hacked DNC emails on which the “collusion” narrative is based.”

Read the detailed timeline at Sara A. Carter’s website.

JUDGE NAPOLITANO TOLD US THE BRITS WERE SPYING

Judge Napolitano said the Trump campaign was definitely spied on. That is what the unmasking was about. Remember when the Judge said the Brits were spying?

On March 14th, 2017, Judge Napolitano made a startling accusation on Fox & Friends, accusing President Obama of using the UK to spy on Donald Trump. For those comments, he has been suspended indefinitely though he is sticking by his story.

”Three intelligence sources have informed Fox News that President Obama went outside the chain of command” to conduct the surveillance on Trump, he said.

Obama “didn’t use the NSA, he didn’t use the CIA, he didn’t use the FBI, and he didn’t use the Department of Justice,” Judge Napolitano explained. The former president went to the British intelligence services version of the NSA for the work – the GCHQ.

The GCHQ shares much of the NSA’s vast electronic database of signals intercepts and they would be able to gain access to records of Trump’s phone calls the judge said. It would also mean there are no fingerprints left behind, he explained.

.@Judgenap: Three intel sources have disclosed that Pres. Obama turned to British spies to get surveillance on Trump pic.twitter.com/IghCFm7qhO — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) March 14, 2017