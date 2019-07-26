Looks Like the Entire Mueller Probe Was Based on Fraud

It looks like the DOJ, FBI, and Robert Mueller withheld exculpatory evidence on George Papadopoulos in order to obtain future FISA warrants.

The entire Mueller investigation was based on fraud.

A new report at Fox News indicates that the Justice Department’s internal review of the Russia probe is focused on transcripts and recordings by at least one government source who met with Mr. Papadopoulos in 2016.

They are trying to find out why certain “exculpatory” material was kept from them and was not presented in subsequent applications for surveillance warrants, according to two sources familiar with the review.

They are also looking at the actual start date of the original FBI probe into possible Russia-Trump collusion.

The recordings in question pertain to conversations between government sources and Papadopoulos, which were memorialized in transcripts.

One source told Fox News that Barr and Durham are reviewing why the material was left out of applications to surveil another former Trump campaign aide, Carter Page.

The source thinks it’s a “smoking gun” since they include “exculpatory evidence.

Prior to the 2016 presidential election, Papadopoulos met with Maltese professor Joseph Mifsud in London, who told him that the Russians had dirt in the form of emails that could damage Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign. Papadopoulos then told Australian diplomat Alexander Downer of the new information. Downer reported Papadopoulos’ comments to him to the FBI.

A source told Fox News that the “exculpatory evidence” included in the transcripts is Papadopoulos denying having any contact with the Russians to obtain the supposed “dirt” on Clinton.

This has been rumored for some time.

The entrapment scheme is also coming up. Mueller was in charge at the time that went down.

