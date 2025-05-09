Looney Surgeon General Nominee’s Dad Smears Laura Loomer

Conservative investigative journalist Laura Loomer is very concerned about Casey Means, the new nominee for Surgeon General. Means is a social media influencer who has not held a medical license since 2019 because she didn’t renew it, having given up her practice.

Means has credentials and received honors and awards at Stanford’s School of Medicine.

I like Laura Loomer, and she is often right, but not always. When I first heard her concerns, it sounded like Casey Means was a terrible choice, a loon. However, there is much more to this story. You decide, but look at the evidence.

Calley Means, Casey’s brother, claims Loomer is trying to scuttle Trump’s agenda. Loomer slammed that, and I am sure she isn’t trying to scuttle MAHA.

You're so full of shit @calleymeans. You are a PR spin master (funny how you never talk about your career in PR and crisis management) and you are threatened by my access to President Trump and the fact that White House officials called me to discuss the posts I made about your…

Calley explains that he was a Never Trumper, but has not smeared him.

Laura Loomer just admitted she went to the White House yesterday to tell them I was a "Never Trumper". Below is the ONLY time those words came out of my mouth – It was a Rogan episode 2 months before the 2024 election where I spent one hour explaining how Trump must win and…

Megyn Kelly Knows Means, and She Thinks Out of the Box

Megyn Kelly supports Casey Means as Surgeon General 110%. “I am thrilled,” Kelly said. “I love Casey Means. She is at the heart of MAHA. She is one of these functional medicine gals, who really thinks we have been too focused on these band aids we put as temporary fixes on chronic illnesses as opposed to, yes, curing them, but also stopping them in the first place…”

Loomer wrote on X:

“Casey Means, the new Trump nominee for US Surgeon General, doesn’t even have an active medical license in Oregon when she established her medical practice. How is the top doctor in the US supposed to give medical guidance and advice to the nation when she doesn’t even have an active medical license in the state where she allegedly practiced medicine? Does Casey Means even have an active medical license in any state?? This is so embarrassing for the Trump administration. They chose a social media influencer who sells supplements who didn’t even support Donald Trump to be the US Surgeon General. Who is doing the vetting?????”

Loomer said Means ‘ father, Grady, authored a children’s book promoting transgender ideology. The book, The Adventures of Felix the Flamingo, affirms “gender diverse” children.

Loomer included some of her research on this link.

Ms. Loomer said Casey Means agrees with her father’s views and is a “Democrat US Surgeon General” who pushes “child mutilation.” She didn’t present evidence of that.

Megyn Kelly said she is not her father:

“So, why is she getting mercilessly attacked right now by some within the MAHA movement and by Laura Loomer? I really don’t dismiss Laura Loomer. People call her a conspiracy theorist, but she has been right about a lot… She is really taking aim at Casey, and I have to say, on this one, I disagree strongly.

“I’m going to tell you some of the allegations. She said that Casey Means’ dad wrote a pro-trans children’s book back in 2020. He did write a book that was about an odd duckling or goose that basically wound up being gay. In the opening to the book, he does say, ‘coming of age is challenging for most children, but it can be especially tough for those grappling with their gender and sexual identities.’ He mentions gender, but I have looked at the book – at least what I could find – and it is really about a gay goose. It is not really about the trans issue.

“By the way, it is her father. It is not her. If she had written this, maybe it would lead to a follow-up question at her hearings like, ‘What do you think about children grappling with their gender identities?’ But I can tell you something because I know Casey Means…. She is where I am on this. She is not pro the transing of children at all… She is not going to be – in any way, shape, or form – supportive of puberty blockers for minors, cross sex hormones for minors, or surgeries for minors. And if somehow I am proven wrong – and I won’t be – I will personally lobby the president to fire her…”

Glenn Beck spoke with RFK’s former running mate, Nicole Shanahan, who described the possibility of the swamp’s involvement. RFK addressed that here on this link.

.@CaseyMeansMD is another horrible Trump nomination and another example of another VETTING CRISIS in the Trump White House. Many of Trump’s staff are doing him such a disservice by not vetting the appointments. It’s embarrassing. Truly embarrassing. I’m worried for @POTUS. https://t.co/F5vv59nB3c — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) May 8, 2025

Kelly added:

“So, that is my take on her. I think she is the antidote to most of the problems we all see right now in the medical industrial complex. She and her brother Calley [Means] are warriors for revolution within our healthcare system, and I am 110 percent behind both of them.”

Others online think she is a Manchurian Candidate because her father worked for Nelson Rockefeller when he was Vice President.

