Looting Walmarts fo fight colonial masters & because it’s just loot

If you’re not worried about the ignorance and stupidity of some American people, it’s time to start, or at least start worrying about CBS News’ audience. The responses to this CBS News tweet are the realization of years of poor education (not teachers, curricula) and bad morals from one party.

These people also vote.

First, watch the grand theft:

Surveillance footage shows hundreds of looters breaking into a Florida Walmart and stealing more than $100,000 worth in merchandise pic.twitter.com/tgztyIOmYt — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 12, 2020

The responses from the CBS News audience were more interesting and terrifying. They make excuses for horrific criminal behavior for which there is no excuse. This isn’t Les Miserables, it’s grand theft.

Looting is theft, it’s a crime, there are no colonial masters unless you travel to other parts of the world, about which these people have no concern whatsoever.

Looting is a valid form of protest. It is the act of striking out against a system that capitalizes and places value of material goods over human lives.

Looting is humanity screaming to be heard. Things can be replaced.

Lives cannot. #BlackLivesMatter — Jack Hanson (is tired of white people’s bigotry) (@NotTheMmmBop) June 12, 2020

If you are more worried about looters than about what is happening to black people when police arrested and kill them… YOU still don’t get it!!! — Meg In Mandurah (@meg_in_mandurah) June 12, 2020

Taking back from our colonial masters — In God We Trust (@twittlarge) June 12, 2020

The Walton family is worth more than $1.4 billion dollars. They’ll manage. — Jeremy A. Stevens (@jeremyastevens) June 12, 2020

All of the comments weren’t crazy. Normal people stepped in. We don’t know how many of these crime-promoters there are, but it could be too many. They certainly hate capitalism but probably live well off of it.

THE NY TIMES AUDIENCE

You should also worry about the NY Times audience as they praise the new country formed by lunatics in the middle of downtown Seattle. They run it like the Gestapo with borders, limited access, no law enforcement — except theirs, and give speeches against whites and wanting to kill them (all documented on this site, just search and read). But the NY Times, like the elected leaders of Seattle, find CHAZ a utopian place including “Free Food, Free Speech and Free of Police,” but not free speech for those with whom they disagree.

The Times writes:

In a neighborhood that is the heart of the city’s art and culture — threatened these days as rising tech wealth brings in gentrification — protesters seized the moment. They reversed the barricades to shield the liberated streets and laid claim to several city blocks, now known as the “Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone.”

“This space is now property of the Seattle people,” read a banner on the front entrance of the now-empty police station. The entire area was now a homeland for racial justice — and, depending on the protester one talked to, perhaps something more.

What has emerged is an experiment in life without the police — part street festival, part commune. Hundreds have gathered to hear speeches, poetry and music. On Tuesday night, dozens of people sat in the middle of an intersection to watch “13th,” the Ava DuVernay film about the criminal justice system’s impact on African-Americans. On Wednesday, children made chalk drawings in the street.

Isn’t that just Utopia?

The comments are scary and they are Times picks. Here are a few:

Already Gone

seattle June 11

Times Pick

As another comment said, “It’s a very Seattle thing to happen.” It definitely is, and all those hysterical comments about how the world is coming to an end because of this, just make me smile. Seattle absolutely has lots and lots of problems that need to be addressed, but this Capitol Hill neighborhood standing together to address grievances, is not one of them.

95 Recommend

pa

nyc June 11

Times Pick

Love it, Seattle! I lived on Cap Hill during the WTO protests. This seems like a lot more fun. It is hilarous reading the astonished reactions of some seriously out of touch readers. Yes, it is possible for a neighborhood to experiment with self governance. And so what if they make a few mistakes? The police have set a pretty low bar.

3 Replies 62 Recommend

confetti

USA June 11

Times Pick

@jonst Oh good grief, where were you in the 60’s? Maybe watching it on TV? None of us “children” were “devoured”, our communes didn’t “devolve into chaos, recriminations, sickness and poverty” – we were young idealists, we made our various important points and then carried on in a world that was at least a little more open, tolerant and evolved. The Republicans were mostly fascinated with our sex lives and various imaginary evil conspiracies. They were really funny with that stuff, but definitely crazy creepy. Get a grip.

100 Recommend

There were people who offered sane responses, but there were too many of the above.