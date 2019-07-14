Lord of the Flies 2019! Flash Mob in Philly Runs Wild in Walgreens

On Independence Day, a group of about 60 teens stormed a Walgreens in South Philly, knocking items from shelves, stealing merchandise, and throwing items at employees. You can call them a flash mob or just criminals.

The flash mob caused $7,000 in damage and losses as they took over a Pennsylvania Walgreens.

Police said the employees suffered injuries, including a cashier who attempted to intervene and was hit on the head with a glass bottle, police say.

The teens also were caught on external video surveillance stopping traffic and running along the street in the area around the store.