Lori Loughlin’s In Even Bigger Trouble Now

Former “Full House” actress Lori Loughlin is facing additional charges for her role in a massive college admissions scandal, NBC News reported.

We’re starting to feel sorry for her here at the Sentinel. It doesn’t seem right to punish people for wanting a jury trial. Isn’t that the right of these parents, Loughlin, her husband Mossimo Giannulli, and the nine other parents?

What do you think?

On Tuesday the Justice Department announced that a grand jury in Massachusetts filed additional charges against 11 of the 15 parents charged in the college admissions case, including Loughlin. The other four pled guilty.

Loughin’s new charge could put her away for another five years. She has been charged with bribing employees of the University of Southern California to get their children through college. It’s a federal crime.

All eleven defendants are being charged with the same crime. All are being forced out of a jury trial. On the other hand, the other deal would have spared the government a lot of expense.

Loughlin and her husband committed a particularly egregious crime. They paid bribes of $500,000 and took photos of the daughters allegedly crewing. She was also dishonest and arrogant after she was caught.

She was facing 40 years and now seems to be facing 45. Obviously, she won’t get that but she is heading for jail. Meanwhile, New York is letting vicious criminals out of Rikers. At least we can all sleep well at night with her locked up.

;