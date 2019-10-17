Lou Dobbs Pummels Rep. Scalise for Siding with Dems on Syria

Fox Business Network host Lou Dobbs lashed into House Minority Whip Steve Scalise for siding with House Democrats and against President Donald Trump in the resolution to condemn the President for withdrawing U.S. forces from Syria.
The President actually got our small contingent forces out of harm’s way as the Turks moved into Syria. The problem is the Kurds were holding 10,000 ISIS in 20 detention camps and Trump is hoping they keep them there.
It’s likely they will get out and we will have ISIS back. However, how long do we stay in the Middle East? It is not our war.
“Isn’t it time to start following this president?” Dobbs said angrily to the congressman during a discussion with him later that evening. “I mean, I don’t understand it. The Republicans — I would think you guys would say, ‘Nancy Pelosi is for it, I sure as hell better be against it!’”
Rep. Scalise is concerned about ISIS which is the major concern for Republicans. The Middle East survived before us in their fashion and will probably survive again. We’ve tried changing regimes, nation-building, and democratizing the region and it doesn’t work. We have strong allies in Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, Israel, the UAE, Qatar, despite their many flaws. We’re not alone.
I don’t remember any one in public office saying we shouldn’t be pulled out of Vietnam. We left a lot of good people to suffer at the hands of the North. But now it’s different only because it’s President Trump. At least he knows to step over any line drawn in the sand.
Isn’t this the guy who was shot and almost killed by a crazed DIM. The President is doing the reasonable thing and I am confused by his reaction to the President.
Lou Dobbs is spot on. If these ignoramuses in congress actually knew their history they would know: The Kurds, by nature are war hawks since the time of Saladin, known for his exploits during the crusades, which epitomized the Kurdish military prowess which has made them mercenaries, and in demand of many armies. We owe the Kurds nothing. We owe the mid-east nothing, and for that matter Europe. They are all ungrateful recipients of the generosity of America. It’s time they anteed up and assumed the their responsibility.. We have provided for these moochers long enough with weapons, money, and the blood of our military; our sons and daughters, fathers, mothers, and loved ones long enough. The pontificators state we are tuning our back on our allies ad have lost respect. Really? They haven’t pulled their own weight or respected us for decades. They are foreign dependents who don’t reciprocate. Respect and reciprocation is a two way street.Trump is seeing to it that they realize it. No onecan give you a democracy either you claim and fight for it or you don’t. The mid-east has been at war with each other for centuries it’s who they are and what they do. It’s a fools errand to believe we or anyone outside of that area of savage cultists to think they can change it.