Lying about the crisis at the border to Americans is “borderline TREASON”

Former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson, who served under President Obama, said Wednesday the U.S.-Mexico border is “very definitely a crisis.” He says everyone should be focusing on a solution to address the issue.

This issue has become political and it should be non-partisan. Everyone should want to protect our borders and our sovereignty.

“There are answers. In this environment, I worry they’re politically unattainable but there are answers to dealing with border security, with dealing with holding those that are here in this country accountable,” Johnson said on “Your World with Neil Cavuto.”

Johnson and Cavuto were reacting to an interview “Fox & Friends” host Brian Kilmeade conducted with acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan. Johnson worked with McAleenan during their time under Obama.

Watch:

President Obama’s former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson on the illegal aliens flooding the U.S.: Equivalent to the population of Orlando showed up on the border in just 2 monthspic.twitter.com/6KxN7Y8Zk1 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) May 15, 2019

Dan Patrick’s at the Border, Says Dems Are Lying to Americans

Lou Dobbs spoke with the Lt. Governor of Texas, Dan Patrick. Some Democrats go down to the border, see it’s a crisis, and then say there’s no crisis. They are knowingly lying to the American people. It’s treason.

#BorderCrisis – @LtGovTX: The Dimms don’t want to help @RealDonaldTrump. They are deniers & deceivers. Dimms in Texas know what’s happening at the border but they still say there is no problem. Dimms are lying to Americans. It’s treasonous to sell out our country. #MAGA #Dobbs pic.twitter.com/EyTKuqcMAS — Lou Dobbs (@LouDobbs) May 15, 2019

A Reasonable Asylum Plan

Even Lindsey Gramnesty knows what is going on. He introduced some reasonable changes to asylum laws. Democrats should work with Republicans on this, but it’s doubtful they will.

Lindsey Graham on illegal aliens flooding the US: “They know that if you bring a small child, your chance of being deported goes down to almost zero. They know if you asked for asylum, we don’t have enough bed space to hold you for a hearing for 3 years” pic.twitter.com/INYy56xhwF — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) May 15, 2019

DEPORT THEM

Unfortunately, Mr. Homan is right. We must deport these masses of humanity who broke our laws and were ordered deported. We can’t stop this massive invasion if we don’t send a message. We must re-establish the rule of law.

#NationalEmergency – Homan: We need to seek out these families who came across the border illegally. They’ve ignored judges’ orders to leave. We need to seek out those families, detain them, and remove them. We need the political willpower to do it. #MAGA #AmericaFirst #Dobbs pic.twitter.com/0dzDDK2UzQ — Lou Dobbs (@LouDobbs) May 15, 2019