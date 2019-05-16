Lying about the crisis at the border to Americans is “borderline TREASON”

S.Noble
Former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson, who served under President Obama, said Wednesday the U.S.-Mexico border is “very definitely a crisis.” He says everyone should be focusing on a solution to address the issue.

This issue has become political and it should be non-partisan. Everyone should want to protect our borders and our sovereignty.

“There are answers. In this environment, I worry they’re politically unattainable but there are answers to dealing with border security, with dealing with holding those that are here in this country accountable,” Johnson said on “Your World with Neil Cavuto.”

Johnson and Cavuto were reacting to an interview “Fox & Friends” host Brian Kilmeade conducted with acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan. Johnson worked with McAleenan during their time under Obama.

Watch:

Dan Patrick’s at the Border, Says Dems Are Lying to Americans

Lou Dobbs spoke with the Lt. Governor of Texas, Dan Patrick. Some Democrats go down to the border, see it’s a crisis, and then say there’s no crisis. They are knowingly lying to the American people. It’s treason.

A Reasonable Asylum Plan

Even Lindsey Gramnesty knows what is going on. He introduced some reasonable changes to asylum laws. Democrats should work with Republicans on this, but it’s doubtful they will.

DEPORT THEM

Unfortunately, Mr. Homan is right. We must deport these masses of humanity who broke our laws and were ordered deported. We can’t stop this massive invasion if we don’t send a message. We must re-establish the rule of law.

