Lying Cohen Changes Story, Says Trump Knew in Advance of Tower Meeting

Sources alleged to CNN on Thursday that Michael Cohen is willing to testify that President Trump knew in advance of a June 2016 Trump Tower meeting with a Russian tied to Putin. The purpose of the meeting was to get dirt on Hillary. That is very different from what Cohen said last year.

These Cohen sources said the former Trump attorney does not have evidence, such as audio recordings, to corroborate his claim, but he is willing to attest to his account.

“Cohen alleges that he was present, along with several others, when Trump was informed of the Russians’ offer by Trump Jr,” CNN wrote. “By Cohen’s account, Trump approved going ahead with the meeting with the Russians, according to sources.”

As an aside, Cohen’s lawyer is Hillary’s good friend, sometimes lawyer, on-air defender, and confidante, Lanny Davis, who has also been caught lying on air.

COHEN BACKED UP STATEMENTS THAT PRESIDENT TRUMP DID NOT KNOW ABOUT THE TOWER MEETING

Mr. Cohen said something entirely different when he praised Trump, Jr. for releasing documents surrounding the meeting in July 2017. “Open, honest, and transparent,” is how he described Trump, Jr.’s account of the meeting.

So proud of @DonaldJTrumpJr for being open, honest and transparent to the American people. This nonsense needs to stop! pic.twitter.com/bJz3bhnept — Michael Cohen (@MichaelCohen212) July 12, 2017

CNN pointed out that Cohen testified to congressional intelligence committees, and during his testimony, he offered no indication that Trump knew of the meeting beforehand.

Cohen privately testified last year to two Congressional committees investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election. A source familiar with Cohen’s House testimony said he did not testify that Trump had advance knowledge. Cohen’s claims weren’t mentioned in separate reports issued by Republicans and Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee.

Did Cohen lie in 2017 or is he [or are his sources] lying now? If Trump did know about the meeting beforehand, it means he lied, but it’s not illegal. If it were, Obama would be in jail along with Hillary and the entire past administration.

The Trump haters constantly make Trump out to be a liar but he is the first president to fulfill promise after promise. THINK ABOUT THAT!

Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani called Cohen out as a liar on CNN and said it is not true.

“He has lied all his life… a person who is found to be an incredible liar, he’s got a tremendous motive to lie now… I don’t think anyone believes that.” Rudy Giuliani dismisses report Michael Cohen claims Trump knew in advance of 2016 Trump Tower meeting https://t.co/xd4PFYYpcQ pic.twitter.com/9gxjNGWLRA — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) July 27, 2018

TRUMP DENIES KNOWING ABOUT THE TRUMP TOWER MEETING

President Donald Trump said on Friday he did not know about the 2016 meeting at Trump Tower between Russians and his campaign staff including his son Don Jr., at which the Russians offered to provide damaging information about Democratic rival Hillary Clinton.

“I did NOT know of the meeting with my son, Don jr.,” Trump said in a Twitter post after a CNN report that his longtime lawyer Michael Cohen said Trump knew of the meeting in advance.

…..I did NOT know of the meeting with my son, Don jr. Sounds to me like someone is trying to make up stories in order to get himself out of an unrelated jam (Taxi cabs maybe?). He even retained Bill and Crooked Hillary’s lawyer. Gee, I wonder if they helped him make the choice! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2018

THE TRUMP TOWER STORY

This story is overblown and this same story is used over and over to trash the President every which way from Sunday.

It goes like this. Don Jr. met with Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya for 20 minutes at Trump Tower in June 2016.

E-mail chains showed that Natalia’s friend (an acquaintance of Don Jr.) had promised dirt on Hillary Clinton to secure the meeting. But when they met, she instead lobbied Don Jr. to change an obscure anti-Russia law called the Magnitsky Act.

It was a classic bait-and-switch. BizPacReview says publicists do all the time when they pitch the media and celebrities.

Opposition research is always done by all parties and it’s been going on for years.

It’s legal.

That entire Trump Tower meeting was a setup.

Russian-American Lobbyist At @realDonaldTrump Tower Meeting Described Knowing Hillary Clinton, Associates https://t.co/bIqpz9gPHN via @dailycaller — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) July 27, 2018

PORN LAWYER DIGS UP THREE MORE WOMEN

Porn attorney, Michael Avenatti, said Thursday night that he’s representing three more women who claim they were paid for their silence by President Trump’s team.

They want to destroy Trump’s marriage.

Avenatti is a liar and a publicity hound who is now out campaigning at Democrat events, so who knows why anyone listens to him.

Avenatti, speaking at a Democrat panel in West Hollywood, told the audience that the women — one of whom says she was pregnant at the time — were paid off by Trump, AMI Entertainment and Michael Cohen, the President’s personal attorney, according to KABC.

If any of this is true, it’s not illegal. Should anyone care but Melania and his children? He didn’t do it in the White House like Clinton or JFK.

Trump’s attorney, former mayor Rudy Giuliani called Cohen out for lying. Cohen apparently taped a long discussion with Chris Cuomo of CNN without Cuomo’s knowledge. Rudy says the tape makes it clear the Stormy lawsuit is dead. We have yet to hear it, but Rudy has the tape.

Please be warned that Avenati is becoming desperate since he is being ignored. The Cohen-Cuomo tape makes clear Daniel claim is dead and with it Avenati’s meal ticket. Most media now consider him too much of a proven liar to put on. Any reliance is gross negligence. — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) July 26, 2018

Davis says in Post today Cohen did not intend to deceive. What about Cohen locking in the phones in the desk and then secretly recording the conversation with Cuomo. A Clinton-lie, no shame. The Davis PR formula is destroying Cohen. Michael needs a lawyer. — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) July 27, 2018

MUELLER IS DIGGING INTO TRUMP’S FINANCES

The left is desperate to get Trump and put Democrats [Socialists] in the White House.

On Thursday, we learned that Special Counsel and witch hunter Robert Mueller is probing Trump’s tweets of all things, looking for obstruction of justice.

He’s also now probing his finances.

Mueller has subpoenaed the Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg. It looks like Mueller wants to find some financial dealing that he could hang Trump with or, in the least, damage his reputation further to influence the mid-term elections and set him up for impeachment.

Mueller is definitely interfering in the mid-term elections and beyond. SHUT IT DOWN!