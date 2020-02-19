MA city lets illegals drive illegally since they’re people needing protection from Trump

Illegal immigrants in Cambridge, Massachusetts, won’t be arrested for driving without a license, thanks to a new law. It’s because they are “people,” not “cargo.”

Under a law passed by the city, police officers are advised not to arrest illegal aliens found driving without a license. Instead, they are told to issue the driver’s summonses.

“We need to protect our community members from a federal government that’s out of control,” Cambridge City Councilor Quinton Zondervan said. “There are no other reasons for the police to arrest someone, give them a court summons instead which keeps them out of the clutches of the Trump administration.”

Police had already been advised to follow this protocol for some time, but the council voted unanimously to make it a law, according to the Tuesday report.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh lauded the increasing support in a tweet on Feb. 5.

Cambridge, which is home to Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, became a sanctuary city in 1985, and city officials have become more vocal about sticking to the status since President Trump took office.

“At the end of the day, we have to have a real conversation and understand that these folks seeking asylum are people,” Cambridge Mayor Marc McGovern said during a Fox News hit in 2019. “They are not cargo.”

The mayor added that Trump has driven “wedges” with his stance on immigration.

Illegal criminals are also protected.

No one has ever said they are “cargo.” They are foreigners here illegally and they should leave. Will Cambridge do the same for citizens? This is absurd.