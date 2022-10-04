MacGregor on Who’s Desperate & Will Win the Ukraine War

MacGregor told Judge Napolitano on his recent podcast that Ukraine cannot win the war. We are getting a lot of disinformation, he said. Russia has never used more than 20% of its ground forces. According to MacGregor, Putin doesn’t want to leave a lot of civilian deaths and damaged infrastructure.

Putin has constrained the Russian army to minimize the negative repercussions. He also discussed the reason for calling up reserves. [There are 200,000 reservists so far.]

Lt. Col. MacGregor believes Ukraine’s forces are “just about out of manpower, and when that manpower runs out, I would expect two things to happen…I think Russians would first take the opportunity to attack, and I think they’ll try to do it without ending up stuck in the mud. And that means probably after the ground freezes. The ground is likely to freeze the end of October towards the beginning of November.”

He thinks the war will “come to closure at that time.” He doesn’t know what it means for Ukraine.

“We know that the Ukrainian chief of staff and the Russian chief of staff had a phone call within the last few days to discuss how to end the war. And we don’t know what came out of it….I take that as an indicator that the Ukrainians are nearing the end of their rope.”

One of the things coming out of Ukraine is that Zelensky is assembling scientists to put together a nuclear bomb, a “dirty bomb.” MacGregor thinks it shows “Ukrainians are quite desperate.”

He said he has seen photos of hundreds of ambulances coming from southern Ukraine and back to Kyiv and further West because all the facilities to handle the wounded near the front are completely full.

Russians have allowed ceasefires to allow Ukrainians to “pick up their dead and evacuate them.”

