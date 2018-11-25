Macron Wants an Army to Protect France from the U.S.

Nationalism is not National Socialism and it’s not Nazism. Rather it’s the opposite of globalism, the neo-communism of the 21st Century. The deliberate misinterpretation of its meaning is causing grave misunderstandings throughout the world. Sovereignty is suddenly condemned and Angela Merkel and Emanuel Macron speak of patriotism as open borders and a loss of sovereignty.

AN ARMY TO PROTECT FRANCE FROM THE US

After President Trump visited France, he and President Macron engaged in a public spat. In a radio interview, Macron suggested that Europe needed an army to protect itself from the US. “We have to protect ourselves with respect to China, Russia and even the United States of America,” said Macron.

Imagine him including the U.S. with Russia and China and saying he’d have to protect France from the United States. And not from radical Islam. It’s bizarre.

He’s protecting himself with the traditional order of Western nations that has worked so well, with each country protecting its unique character.

NATIONALISM

I pulled out a 1950 dictionary and the definition of nationalism is patriotism; devotion to one’s nation; the doctrine that national interests, security, etc. are more important than international considerations; and the desire for or advocacy of national independence. Those are the definitions the President is using. There is no other antonym for globalism but nationalism. We need to use the word to describe who we are.

It’s an insane Orwellian world in which nationalism is condemned and globalism is glorified.

FRANCE HAS FIVE, SIX YEARS TO AVOID THE WORST

France is about to pay a very dear price for their globalism.

Like Germany and Sweden, France has opened their doors wide to foreign migrants with divergent cultures who have no interest in assimilating. They are taking in people who don’t like them or their values.

Gérard Collomb, France’s Interior Minister until last month and currently Mayor of Lyon, lamented that “People do not want to live together”. Collomb continued, saying that the responsibility for security during the recent immigration has been “huge.” He also warned that there is only a “little time” to improve the situation. “It’s difficult to estimate but I would say that in five years the situation could become irreversible. Yes, we have five, six years to avoid the worst,” he added.

The French and Islamists are not integrating. It’s called La Fracture.

Macron is offering Arabic lessons in France’s public schools in an effort to facilitate integration. What French authorities ignore is the French terrorists from France are French citizens. They are perfectly integrated but they rejected it.

Like those who precipitated the Fall of Rome, the French President sees no need to secure the borders and time is running out for France and all of Europe.

Collomb sees secession as the eventual conclusion. There is very little time to turn it around and Macron is not listening.

At the same time, Angela Merkel, the German Chancellor, says countries must give up sovereignty to a greater power.