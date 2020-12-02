Mac’s Public House! Thousands in fines, imprisonment of business owner

An owner of a New York City bar that was providing indoor service in defiance of King Cuomo’s COV orders was arrested. The plainclothes sheriffs thought this was worth putting a sting together.

The sheriffs went inside and covertly ordered food and beverages, the city sheriff’s office said. Protesters shouted as deputies arrested Danny Presti, the co-owner of Mac’s Public House on Staten Island, on Tuesday.

There is a protest there tonight.

The tavern is in an area designated by Governor Andrew Cuomo as an orange zone and he was not supposed to be serving customers indoors. But the owners had declared the bar an “autonomous zone,” something

Black Lives Matter and Antifa set up those zones all the time in NY — WITH NOTHING HAPPENING TO THEM.

People get on planes, they go to riots, shop in large numbers in department stores, and that’s all okay. But, communist mayor de Blasio and Emperor Andrew Aurelius Cuomo have set arbitrary rules hurting and destroying small businesses.

If the patrons are masked and six feet apart, that should be sufficient. These ‘leaders’ are destroying all of NY’s businesses. But, in Staten Island, they don’t cower.

Watch:

Mac’s Public House on Staten Island was shut down by NYC Sheriff’s tonight after it defied Governor Cuomo’s rules and declared the bar “Autonomous Zone”.

People gathered to protest, here is what @ScottLoBaido & @LeticiaRemauro had to say 📹 By G. Dano (FNTV) desk@freedomnews.tv pic.twitter.com/TUTXUiD0MM — @SCOOTERCASTER (FNTV) (@ScooterCasterNY) December 2, 2020

Slimy Sting

Mac’s Public House posted a video on its Facebook page showing sheriffs issuing tickets inside the bar.

A separate post from the tavern included the message: “Share our story and urge other small businesses to join. We are here to help others fight back and join us. Together we can do what’s right.”

The bar has been fined thousands of dollars as it continued to serve patrons inside and to operate past the 10 p.m. curfew. Apparently, Emperor Cuomo thinks the virus comes out at night like a bat.

According to a release from Sheriff Joseph Fucito, plainclothes deputies went inside Tuesday and ordered food in exchange for a mandatory $40 “donation.” Uniformed deputies went in then and issued tickets for state and city violations.

They Made a Criminal Out of a Young Tavern Owner

Presti, 34, was uncooperative and was charged with obstruction of governmental administration. That was in addition to the charges stemming from unauthorized food and beverage service, the sheriff said.

Lou Gelormino, an attorney who represents the tavern in its battle against the state and city, was there during the bust and was also ticketed. Gelormino told the Staten Island Advance that Presti was arrested because he didn’t want to leave his business “and at that point … they considered it trespassing.”

Another attorney for the bar, Mark Fonte, told the newspaper, “These sheriff’s officers are ‘wannabe’ cops. This is what happens when little people get a little power.”

CBS New York reported that Mac’s Public House is covered with signs and markings declaring it an “autonomous zone.” The sign on the door reads, “We refuse to abide by any rules and regulations put forth by the Mayor of NYC and Governor of NY State.”

State Sen. Andrew Lanza, a Republican, sought to calm the dozens of tavern supporters who jeered as Presti was led away in handcuffs. Lanza said the bar owner should not have been arrested but added, “We respect law enforcement on Staten Island like no other borough.”

Presti owns Mac’s Public House with Keith McAlarney, who was not present during the enforcement action Tuesday.

We will have a reporter there and will post more videos later. Watch these:

‘HYPOCRISY’: “There’s hundreds of people in HomeGoods buying ceramic penguins and this guy can’t open his small little business.” Staten Island activist Scott Labaido reacts to the ‘raid’ of Mac’s Public House in Staten Island with @ShaunKraisman. https://t.co/VlT7z8drtO pic.twitter.com/eEJ8aVq3Bb — Newsmax (@newsmax) December 2, 2020

Rough language but makes sense:

The Sheriffs Department attempted to detain State Senator Andrew Lanza for providing legal counsel to the owners of Mac’s Public House.

WOW! Sheriffs on NY Staten Island arrest a business owner fighting to keep his business open. Other agency reps also attended and assisted in the arrest. This utilization of law enforcement to strong-arm people will become commonplace under the democrats. https://t.co/sF8nKVaaxZ — Jonathan T Gilliam (@JGilliam_SEAL) December 2, 2020

In Michigan, the community raised the fine money. We do need way more of this:

We need way more of this. https://t.co/At2qMHgiyD — The 🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) December 1, 2020