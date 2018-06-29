Mad Max Says She’s the Victim, Afraid to Go to Red States of TX, AL

Rep. Maxine Waters canceled two scheduled appearances in Alabama and Texas this weekend because of “hostile mail,” including “one very serious death threat” received from an individual in Texas, and she says it’s Trump’s fault. She is the victim now.

IT’S TRUMP’S FAULT

“As the President has continued to lie and falsely claim that I encouraged people to assault his supporters, while also offering a veiled threat that I should ‘be careful’, even more individuals are leaving (threatening) messages and sending hostile mail to my office,” the California Democrat said in a statement, according to CNN.

“There was one very serious death threat made against me on Monday from an individual in Texas which is why my planned speaking engagements in Texas and Alabama were canceled this weekend,” Waters added.

Notice she says the threats came from two red states.

In Thursday’s statement, Waters said individuals have “threatened to shoot, lynch, or cause me serious bodily harm.”

She had a change of heart from the previous Monday. At that time, she said she receives death threats “all the time,” CNN reported.

“I don’t cry about protests,” Waters said at the time. “People protest me all the time. People come to my district office. That’s their right. The only time I have anything to say about protests is when they threaten to kill me, then I turn that in. Otherwise, protests are the American way.”

Between Monday and Thursday, the showboating representative decided to play the victim.

SHE’S CONFUSED, SHE’S IS THE ONE THREATENING TRUMP’S STAFF

Last week, the Democrat ‘rock star’ responed to the press secretary being kicked out of a restaurant in Lexington. She excitedly told a crowd of supporters to not let any Trump officials into a gas station, a restaurant, harass them everywhere.

“I want to tell you, these members of his cabinet who remain and try to defend him, they won’t be able to go to a restaurant, they won’t be able to stop at a gas station, they’re not going to be able to shop at a department store,” the proud liberal fascist explained.

“The people are going to turn on them. They’re going to protest. They’re absolutely going to harass them until they decide that they’re going to tell the president, ‘No, I can’t hang with you.’ This is wrong. This is unconscionable. We can’t keep doing this to children.’”