Mad Max Shoves Conservative Reporter’s Camera, Waves Papers Wildly

At a weekend rally in Los Angeles, Rep. Maxine Waters, Democrat ‘rock star’, proclaimed, “If you see anybody from that cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd and you push back on them and you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere.”

That was after Sarah Sanders was kicked out of a Lexington, Virginia restaurant called the Red Hen. As an aside, Mrs. Sanders will have Secret Service protection from here on. Anyway, Max was happy to see her humiliated.

Mad Max was inciting mob violence against more of the Trump officials. A Conservative reporter tried to question her about it today as Max charged through hallways.

According to Big League Politics, conservative investigative journalist Laura Loomer tracked down Waters in Congress and tried to get her to discuss her calls for harassment of Trump officials.

Waters tried to beat back Ms. Loomer and then tried to block her briefly with paper. She pushed the camera, waved papers wildly, and stuck out her tongue! The woman is mad which is why Mad Max is an apt name for her.

Ms. Loomer asked her if conservatives should go to the back of the bus and where they would be allowed to eat in D.C. Notice in this clip how it’s a “Members Only” elevator. You are an illegal alien in the congressional elevator.

Watch the clip, it’s funny although Maxine’s call to violence isn’t:

Watch. Maxine Waters gets interviewed by Laura Loomer #Loomered Maxine Waters doesn’t like it when she’s harassed, just like she suggested people do to Trump supporters. As always, good job @LauraLoomer pic.twitter.com/z5XrWKAF3X — Mike (@Fuctupmind) June 26, 2018