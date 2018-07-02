Mad Max Slams Pelosi, Schumer for Criticizing Her, It’s Those ‘White Dems’!

Rep. Maxine Waters told MSNBC’s Joy Reid on Sunday slammed Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer when Reid asked about their criticisms of her.

She said they will do anything to protect their leadership.

“You know, I was surprised at Chuck Schumer, you know reached into the other house to do that,” Waters told Reid when asked about the criticism she received from her own party. “I’ve not quite seen that done before. But one of the things I recognize, being an elected official, is in the final analysis, you know, leadership like Chuck Schumer’s will do anything that they think is necessary to protect their leadership.”

Schumer said of Waters last wekk, “No one should call for harassment of political opponents. That’s not right. That’s not American.” Nancy Pelosi said something similar.

CNN analyst Angela Rye stood by Mad Max and said ‘white Democrats are turning on her.’ Another racist heard from.

Maxine Waters slams fellow Democrats Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer, saying they “will do anything” to protect themselves. This is the moment we have long awaited. pic.twitter.com/M55O5TpEh4 — Kyle Morris (@RealKyleMorris) July 1, 2018