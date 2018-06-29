Mad Maxine Draws a Crowd of 7 People for a Big Event

Maxine Waters, the Democrat Party icon and ‘rock star’ drew a crowd of seven people for an event in Inglewood. The ‘crowd’ included four students, two teachers, and one school counselor. They either felt sorry for her or they are just diehard supporters.

This event was held at St. Mary’s Academy. That is the district she represents but doesn’t live in. She lives in a mansion in a nice neighborhood.

I really enjoyed visiting with the students, student ambassadors, staff, and faculty today at St. Mary’s Academy in my district (Inglewood)! pic.twitter.com/Q9dxmw2xdB — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) May 30, 2018

Maxine Waters had a Large crowd of 4 students and 2 teachers and 1 school counselor.

NO ONE SHOWED UP BECAUSE YOU DONT LIVE IN YOUR DISTRICT!@RepMaxineWaters thank you for the laughter pic.twitter.com/gbgnzPdFPq — Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) June 29, 2018

She visitied Inglewood before — in 2011. She wanted to tell the high school students that the Tea Party can go straight to Hell.

Watch: