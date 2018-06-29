Mad Maxine Draws a Crowd of 7 People for a Big Event

Maxine Waters, the Democrat Party icon and ‘rock star’ drew a crowd of seven people for an event in Inglewood. The ‘crowd’ included four students, two teachers, and one school counselor. They either felt sorry for her or they are just diehard supporters.

This event was held at St. Mary’s Academy. That is the district she represents but doesn’t live in. She lives in a mansion in a nice neighborhood.

She visitied Inglewood before — in 2011. She wanted to tell the high school students that the Tea Party can go straight to Hell.

