Mad Maxine Waters Praised for a Really Bad Prediction

Maxine Waters is receiving tremendous praise for her prediction about Mexico and the tariffs. She was wrong, but the fake news is reporting her as a success anyway. Go figure, they never learn.

Along with just about everyone else, Maxine predicted President Trump would cave on the tariffs that were due to hit Mexico on Monday.

She praised the Republicans for not standing behind their President, tweeting:

“Spineless GOP Senators grew a backbone this week & finally stood up to their Dictator Trump on something: Mexico tariffs, also known as a TAX INCREASE on American consumers. Bet your bottom dollar, Trump will back off by the weekend. Just another bluff!”

Maxine even made up a scenario around the tariffs should they become law, pandering to millennials:

“If Trump’s tariffs ever became real, it would hurt millennials who are already working hard for higher pay to purchase cars, groceries, invest in their own business, or pay down student loans. Most people aren’t born w/ a silver spoon & a million dollar loan from dad. Back off 45”

Then news came out that the President suspended the “tariffs indefinitely.”

Praise came raining in. Maxine got it right! At least, the left thought so. The adoring tweets filled up Twitter. Alas, she didn’t get it right.

The President won. He got everything he wanted and Mexico’s foreign minister described the deal as “fair.” However, we will have to wait and see if Mexico does what they say they will do.

Maxine will not compliment the President or admit she was wrong, so she always has her name calling expedition. A recent tweet asks for a nickname to call the President. The responses are not all she hoped for:

Mr. President

Best President Ever

President. That’s what I’d call him. What do you call someone who’s been in office for over 27 years but has gotten nothing done and has the audacity to bash our President when in 2 yrs he’s achieved lowest black unemployment EVER, restored our economy, and much much more?

My wonderful President

Genius

Rockstar

Very stable genius

Pro-life

There were plenty of anti-Trump suggestions but they were the usual and they were the usual. Nothing clever coming from that bunch so far.