Mad Mueller Thinks Russians Are Out to Get His Russia Collusion Intel

Special counsel Robert Mueller is a paranoid nutjob, he’s literally crazy. There are other possibilities. Perhaps he’s a propagandist and protectionist covering up for a corrupt DoJ. Pick one. He appears to think Russian agents are trying to gather intel on his collusion probe. He requested a “protective order” yesterday to keep away Kremlin-backed officials.

There is little doubt the Russians, along with slews of other foreign agents, spy all the time, as we do. His probe is without evidence — that we know of — but he’s OCD about it anyway.

He might actually believe conservatives, Trump, the lot of us are Russian-supporters. Remind me, but isn’t it the left that has an affinity for the Russian Communists? Wasn’t it Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama who gave so much to the Russians for nothing?

According to Law & Crime, Mueller and his top deputy Rush Atkinson “filed a 14-page motion” this week that argued his team should no longer be forced to disseminate key material to a Russian company indicted for meddling on social media.

“After review of the materials, defense counsel could seek permission from the Court to make additional disclosures. For any foreign national to whom defense counsel wishes to disclose sensitive materials, defense counsel would provide a firewall counsel for the government (separate from the prosecution team) with the name of any such individual contemporaneous to its request for Court approval,” states the motion.

The special counsel’s team believes Concord Management – the indicted Russian company – will share info with the Kremlin.

Mueller indicted these Russians and won’t let them have the data they need to defend themselves. There is an easy solution, drop the charges. Since when do we indict anyone in this country and not allow them to see the evidence that got them indicted?

This is Mueller’s proposal from Law & Crime:

In English, Mueller’s team is suggesting that Concord Management not have access to the evidence being used against them–at least not at first. The special counsel contends that only Concord Management’s attorneys be given access to said evidence and that maybe, at some point in the future, with the court’s permission, two additional legal teams–one provided by the defense; one provided by the government and putatively unaffiliated with the prosecution–might huddle together and come to an agreement that Concord Management actually be afforded an opportunity to view the evidence in question.

He wants to afford them the possibility of maybe seeing the evidence eventually.

As the author, Colin Kalmbacher writes, it’s likely Mueller is posturing and trying to weigh the case down with red tape.

Read the full report here.