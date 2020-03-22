Maddow, NY times demand press take President’s briefings off the air

Every press conference with the President is marred by reporters asking gotcha questions and launching gratuitous insults. They’re really brutal. MSNBC, NBC, and CNN are arguably the worst, but others aren’t far behind.

The NY Times and the Washington Post constantly attack him and have no problem lying or misrepresenting the President in their reporting.

NY Times columnist Margaret Sullivan, the former NY Times public editor and now Washington Post columnist, wrote an article today titled, The media must stop live-broadcasting Trump’s dangerous, destructive coronavirus briefings.

The tyrant is serious.

To her, he is “spreading disinformation,” “doing harm,” and “holding campaign rallies.” She says nothing about former vice president Biden who can’t even hold a campaign rally without some serious lapse. They want to level the playing field.

The media must stop live-broadcasting Trump’s dangerous, destructive coronavirus briefings. My column https://t.co/nIs5L051zq — Margaret Sullivan (@Sulliview) March 21, 2020

Both newspapers she worked for took an active part in the Russia-Trump collusion hoax. The manufactured hoaxes didn’t work and their candidate can’t speak so she wants to silence the President. What country do we live in? Is this Russia?

Then along comes the MSNBC conspiracy theorist Rachel Maddow, who used her show to demand censorship of the President.

“I know we ought to be getting used to this kind of thing by now, but I’m not. President Trump today, again, just flat-out wrong in public about this malaria drug that has gotten stuck in his mind, quite some distance from the facts,” Maddow said on her show.

“If the president does end up saying anything true, you can run it as tape but if he keeps lying like this every day on stuff this important, all of us should stop broadcasting it. Honestly, it’s gonna cost lives,” she added on the program.

Maddow: If Trump is going to keep lying like he has been every day on stuff this important, we should, all of us, stop broadcasting it. Honestly, it’s going to cost lives. pic.twitter.com/tMvyrE3YTK — Maddow Blog (@MaddowBlog) March 21, 2020

The President did not lie about the malaria drug, chloroquine. It can be and is used for coronavirus off-label. The results have been promising. The FDA is currently reviewing it for use on-label.

The President can’t even offer some hope to Americans without the media viciously assaulting him. All the President did was offer an opinion. He clearly stated that it was not FDA-approved for coronavirus. All he said was there was hope.

The left wants to control all your information. They will decide what you are allowed to see and hear. They will decide what you will think.

We don’t need the media filtering the news for us. We’re all grown up and can decide for ourselves.