Madman! President Trump Takes on the “Communists”

The Democrat Party has embraced the far-left and abandoned Americans as they move fast and furiously to envelope the entire country in their ideology. There appears to be no real effort on their part to move towards the middle.

DEMOCRATS ARE FAR-LEFT NOW

Their policies are taking down San Francisco and LA. Those counties should serve as a cautionary tale for the rest of the country.

Democrats even oppose the removal of foreigners here illegally with deportation orders and they want to end all detention without any reasonable substitute. Democrats are making the law optional for their super protected class of foreigners here illegally, even criminals.

How long will we remain a country with a rule of law if the law is not carried out?

Democrats are calling for a stacked Supreme Court, eliminating the Electoral College, open borders, citizenship for all illegals, legalization of prostitution, marijuana and eventually all narcotics, abortion to the moment of birth and after birth, reparations, mass freeing of felons, wealth taxes, wealth redistribution, and more. They dwell on divisive identity politics and laud those who hate America.

The face of the Democrat Party is not Nancy Pelosi or Chuck Schumer, it’s ‘the Squad,’ Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, Ayanna Pressley, and Alexandria O-Cortez. They aren’t the only communists in the party, but they are the most boisterous.

The President is right to take these people on. They’re crazy and he shows the country what they are. It’s brilliant risk-taking.

UNDETERRED, THE MADMAN TWEETS AGAIN

This morning, the President asked in a tweet, “When will the Radical Left Congresswomen apologize to our Country, the people of Israel and even to the Office of the President, for the foul language they have used, and the terrible things they have said. So many people are angry at them & their horrible & disgusting actions!”

That’s a good question.

He added, “If Democrats want to unite around the foul language & racist hatred spewed from the mouths and actions of these very unpopular & unrepresentative Congresswomen, it will be interesting to see how it plays out. I can tell you that they have made Israel feel abandoned by the U.S.”

In another series of three tweets, the President quoted Lindsey Graham who called out the “communists” this morning on Fox & Friends.

“We all know that AOC and this crowd are a bunch of Communists, they hate Israel, they hate our own Country, they’re calling the guards along our Border (the Border Patrol Agents) Concentration Camp Guards, they accuse people who support Israel as doing it for the Benjamin’s,….

….What does it mean for America to have free Healthcare for Illegal Immigrants, no criminalization of coming into our Country – See how that works for controlling Immigration! They talk about Israel like they’re a bunch of thugs, not victims of the entire region. They wanted…

…..to impeach President Trump on DAY ONE. Make them the face of the future of the Democrat Party, you will destroy the Democrat Party. Their policies will destroy our Country!” @ LindseyGrahamSC Need I say more?

Despite the misgivings of many about the President’s Sunday tweets aimed at progressive Democrats, his idea of taking on Ilhan Omar is a good idea.

WINNING MINNESOTA

Republicans lost reliably red Minnesota partly because of demographic changes but Trump only lost it by 45,000 votes.

The far-left Star-Tribune reported, “Days after President Donald Trump officially announced his 2020 re-election bid, Minnesota Republican Party Chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan attended a picnic on the White House lawn. As they posed for a selfie, the state GOP leader thanked the president for making three visits to the state since taking office.

“’I told him, ‘We appreciate you coming and we hope to see you here at least as many times before the election next year,’’ Carnahan said.

“The president’s response: “I will be there.”

The Star-Tribune reports further, “Minnesotans have picked the Democratic nominee for the White House in every election since 1972. Trump, who lost the state by just 1.5 percentage points in 2016, believes he can end that streak. With 15 months to go until the general election, the GOP is doubling down on efforts to turn Minnesota red, putting national campaign staff on the ground and hosting a series of training sessions to mobilize Republican voters.”

While the Democrats won in Minnesota in 2018, they also lost big with Ilhan Omar. She is a liability to everyone but the hard-left, some Jewish Americans, and new Americans from Somalia.

Despite all the bad publicity, the President is calling attention to the greatest liability – Omar. He is exposing Omar and what the Democrat party has become. She is the face of the hard-left party in Minnesota and he knows that.

The Star-Tribune reported, “Top officials from both parties say the RNC hires mark the earliest a Republican presidential campaign has put staff on the ground in recent Minnesota memory. DFL Chairman Ken Martin said the GOP appears stronger and more organized than he’s seen in years past.”

The President and the GOP are going for a big win in Minnesota. There is also Michigan, falling prey to Rashida’s constant hate-mongering.