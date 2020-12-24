MAGA Christmas celebrations in Whitmer’s Michigan met by armed commies

By
M. Dowling
-
1

It’s still America in Lansing, Michigan, where they held an awesome MAGA Christmas parade. The Gretch who stole Christmas was a success. Gretch is for Gretchen Whitmer, of course. They kept her on the steps of the Michigan State Capitol.

The diverse Proud Boys and white communist revolutionaries had to face off a few times, but no violence. The police were missing most of the time. They were ordered to stand down.

The Catholic nuns came with placards, ‘Stand Up Against Socialism.”

Armed communists met the celebrants, even in Lansing. They are growing in strength because no one will stop them. The government is not keeping Americans safe from communists.

Never give up!

The Gretch who stole Christmas was a big success:
The Proud Boys are diverse, and the Antifa are spoiled white communists:

And here we have the [communist] Democrats, trying to block the parade while dancing like the lunatics they are:

They support the long-dead Karl Marx:

Unfortunately, the United States of America is dying. Biden was elected by fraud or whatever to bury it.

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

1 COMMENT

  2. Glad I live in small country town in NH where Santa comes down every road in town in the back of a red fire truck as people stand at the bottom of their driveways wave and give Santa presents to be shared by our fire and police departments. Merry Christmas Everyone and May God Bless America.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.