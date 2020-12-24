MAGA Christmas celebrations in Whitmer’s Michigan met by armed commies

It’s still America in Lansing, Michigan, where they held an awesome MAGA Christmas parade. The Gretch who stole Christmas was a success. Gretch is for Gretchen Whitmer, of course. They kept her on the steps of the Michigan State Capitol.

The diverse Proud Boys and white communist revolutionaries had to face off a few times, but no violence. The police were missing most of the time. They were ordered to stand down.

The Catholic nuns came with placards, ‘Stand Up Against Socialism.”

Armed communists met the celebrants, even in Lansing. They are growing in strength because no one will stop them. The government is not keeping Americans safe from communists.

“Arm the proletariat!” Some antifa militants with guns protest the MAGA Christmas event in Lansing, Mich. pic.twitter.com/72X8XploqD — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) December 24, 2020

Never give up!

Speeches on the Capitol steps as some awards are handed out to organizers and speakers from this years’ American Patriot rallies in Michigan #Michigan #lockdownprotest #Lansing pic.twitter.com/D0Sh4ZhpMh — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) December 23, 2020

Introduction to today’s “How the Gretch Stole Christmas” protest, as a woman in a ‘Gretchen Grinch’ costume scurries on the Capitol steps to shoo people away from gathering #Michigan #lockdownprotest #Lansing #GretchenWhitmer pic.twitter.com/QdZrit9vdL — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) December 23, 2020

The crowd of Trump supporters is now gathering along Capitol Avenue for tonight’s Christmas parade they’ve organized that’s coming through shortly #Lansing #LockdownProtest #Michigan pic.twitter.com/S2Ze04pguI — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) December 23, 2020

A marriage proposal on the steps of the Michigan State Capitol at today’s anti-lockdown protest #Michigan #LockdownProtest #Lansing pic.twitter.com/nM0EpGYRCl — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) December 23, 2020

The Gretch who stole Christmas was a big success:

Introduction to today’s “How the Gretch Stole Christmas” protest, as a woman in a ‘Gretchen Grinch’ costume scurries on the Capitol steps to shoo people away from gathering #Michigan #lockdownprotest #Lansing #GretchenWhitmer pic.twitter.com/QdZrit9vdL — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) December 23, 2020

The Proud Boys are diverse, and the Antifa are spoiled white communists:

“How does it feel when Proud Boys have more Black people than you guys?” Trump supporters ask the armed pro-communist group as a couple Proud Boys arrive #Michigan #lockdownprotest #Lansing pic.twitter.com/sTtIR6Hykv — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) December 23, 2020

And here we have the [communist] Democrats, trying to block the parade while dancing like the lunatics they are:

A group dance from Antifa and the counter-protesters across the street as tonight’s protest at the Michigan State Capitol wraps up #Michigan #Lansing #LockdownProtest pic.twitter.com/e2XAtLuEn4 — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) December 24, 2020

A counter-protester with a “How Antifa saved Covid-mas” banner arrives at the Christmas parade route. Unclear what they’re doing #Michigan #LockdownProtest #Lansing pic.twitter.com/3lWE0Ib3KS — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) December 24, 2020

They support the long-dead Karl Marx:

Unfortunately, the United States of America is dying. Biden was elected by fraud or whatever to bury it.

A customized red white & blue truck parked at the Michigan State Capitol for today’s anti-lockdown protest #Lansing #LockdownProtest #Michigan pic.twitter.com/pwmtgCXjYX — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) December 23, 2020