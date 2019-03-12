Maga Hat Abuse! School Bus Aide Yells, Grabs Teen’s Maga Hat

It is commonplace to abuse anyone and everyone who wears a Make America Great Again hat. It is literally a hate crime and deprives people of their civil rights, but the angry leftists do it over and over.

The media is keeping this case very quiet. Just imagine if the right did this to people wearing Obama gear.

TAKE THE CASE OF THE NASTY BUS AIDE

Martin County Surveillance video on a Martin County school bus shows a bus aide yelling at a student to take off a “Make America Great Again” cap, then grabbing it off of his head.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating whether the bus aide committed a crime.

According to Gunnar Johansson, 14, students were allowed to wear a hat to school this week if they made a donation to March of Dimes.

He decided to wear a Make America Great Again hat in support of President Donald Trump and “to show my pride in Trump America,” Johansson said.

Within seconds of boarding a bus to Hidden Oaks Middle School, a bus aide told him to remove the hat and put it in his backpack. She became immediately aggressive.

“We all have a first amendment right.” 14 y/o Gunnar wore his @realDonaldTrump hat to school. @MartinFLSheriff tells @WPBF25News Bus aide removed Gunnar’s hat without his permission. The aide could now face petit theft charges. pic.twitter.com/C29evJtn2l — Wakisha Bailey (@wpbf_wakisha) March 8, 2019