MAGA Hoaxer Jussie Smollett Might See His Fishy Case Blow Up

The State’s Attorney says Jussie Smollett is guilty but she dropped his case without telling the mayor or the police chief. Smollett and his lawyer then went out to the mic and told everyone he was innocent while condemning the police (his victims).

The police chief and mayor want an apology from Smollett because he’s GUILTY, they say.

His community service included an interview with PBS and a day or two at Jesse Jackson’s nonprofit. He also had to turn over his $10,000 bail money which didn’t put a dent in the costs accrued to investigate his MAGA hoax crime. Oh, and we mustn’t forget, he also hung his two former friends out to dry. The two men who hoaxed beat him.

The dropping of 16 felony charges and then sealing all the evidence looks mighty FISHY! It’s especially fishy given Smollett’s connections.

He campaigns for Kamala, the female Obama.

A high and mighty friend to Michelle Obama, Tina Tchen, who is an attorney, traded messages with Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx about the alleged hate crime hoax involving Smollett before the decision to not pursue charges.

Tchen served under Michelle Obama as Chief of Staff. She was also executive director of the White House Council on Women and Girls. Smollett’s sister works for them.

Tchen is also a close friend of Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s wife — the mayor responded to the charges being dropped by angrily calling it “a whitewash of justice.”

Tchen intervened and tried to get the State’s Attorney Kim Foxx to send the Smollett case to the FBI (where it would die among the Democrats embedded there).

It didn’t happen and Foxx recused herself. To make that abominable decision yesterday of dropping charges against the very guilty Jussie Smollett, she must have un-recused herself or never recused.

Additionally, George Soros spent $408,000 to get Kim Foxx elected as a prosecutor via a Super PAC. She is an obedient progressive.

The FBI is investigating Smollett’s hate letter to himself and if they can prove that, he could be liable for mail fraud.

LOTS OF PEOPLE ARE ANGRY

Chicago Fraternal Order of Police president Kevin Graham told CNN that he wants the Justice Department to investigate text messages obtained by CNN that show the former chief of staff to Michelle Obama worked with the state’s attorney in the case to see the charges shifted to a federal investigation.

“We’re doubling down on that. We want to make sure that the Justice Department takes a very hard look with that case and what went on today,” he told CNN.

Mayor Rahm seemed angry, but who knows. I agree with everything Rahm says here. It’s a first!

Police Chief Eddie Johnson was infuriated.

SMOLLETT’S SPEECH AFTER THE CHARGES WERE DROPPED

He has little character.