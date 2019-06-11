Maher says Hillary was a ‘terrible candidate’ & he doesn’t trust the media

Chris Cuomo interviewed Bill Maher on CNN last night and there were plenty of criticisms of the right, but there was a collective social media gasp when Bill Maher said Hillary was a terrible candidate and he doesn’t trust the media.

The clip below starts with communist Bernie Sanders who has accomplished literally nothing in his nearly forty years in Congress. He was railing against the “middle ground.” Maher and Cuomo treated his comments as if they were normal and Bernie was anything but a lunatic. They are normalizing his crazy brand of communism, and they know he’s a communist.

Two comments Maher made were somewhat noteworthy. One concerned Hillary Clinton, the “terrible candidate” who “committed obstruction of justice.” This is how it went down.

“She didn’t help the situation with the emails, how she answered questions and her actions,” Cuomo said about Clinton.

“Absolutely, and she committed obstruction of justice,” Maher replied, as all three-dozen viewers around the country were jolted upright in their easy chairs.

“Now Trump did in much worse fashion, I think,” Maher stammered, “but I mean, you know, smashing up your phones and your hard drive …”

“We had a story about it, but it was a bad idea,” Cuomo stopped him as he interrupted Maher … and if we pause here … is that not funny all by itself? They did a story on it … funniest line all night, for sure.

The second interesting comment came when Maher said he doesn’t trust the media.

Cuomo asked Maher’s opinion about how the [Democrat] media should “police the election–how much we cover, how much we don’t.”

“I don’t trust the media,” Maher said. “I don’t have a lot of faith because we don’t live in the era of news divisions as loss leaders, as we used to. The news divisions didn’t used to have to make a profit. Then that changed. You have to report to the board just like everybody else and show your earnings, and in that atmosphere, they are always going to be looking for eyeballs. That’s going to be the most important thing, getting people to click, getting people to watch.

While Maher has different reasons for complaining about Hillary and the media, he was honest here, for a change.