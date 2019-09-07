Maine 2020 Elections Are Decided Already Thanks to a Voter Scam

Maine will go with “ranked voting” for the 2020 election which means Maine will favor Democrats across the board. Someone needs to sue and do it quickly.

Last year, Republican Rep. Bruce Poliquin won his seat back until the votes were ranked. Then he lost. He sued on constitutional grounds and eventually lost to a liberal judge.

Maine will be the first state to allow voters to rank their choices in presidential elections, starting with the November 2020 election. It creates a fake majority winner of elections and confuses voters.

Voters rank their preference as if it were a horse race of sorts and each is given a value as if they were at the horse races. They add up those points and that person wins even if they have fewer voters. It disenfranchises thousands of voters.

Under the ranked voting system, voters designate candidates from favorite to least favorite. If a candidate does not tally an initial majority of votes, the last-place finisher is eliminated and the second-favorite choice of those voters who cast first-choice votes for the eliminated candidate are allocated, and so on until someone receives more than 50 percent.

THE LEGISLATURE, NOT THE PEOPLE, HAS COMPLETE CONTROL

Governor Janet Mills, a Democrat, announced in a statement on Friday that she would allow the bill passed recently by the state’s legislature to become law — without her signature. She’s far-left and only refrained from signing so the legislature can put it all together and possibly to fend off lawsuits until it’s too late.

Her action allows the state’s Legislature unfettered control over the bill.

In 2016, Maine voters approved ranked voting, and, at first, it was only used for federal elections and primaries. Now, it will be for every single election. It will mean blue states who use the system will be blue in all things at all levels.

Friday night, Maine Republican Party officials said they are “exploring their options” in the wake of the governor’s decision to allow ranked voting in presidential elections.

According to FairVote, Cambridge, Massachusetts, and St. Paul, Minnesota are among two dozen cities that are planning to use the system in certain coming elections.

Kansas, Nevada, and Wyoming are among states set to use ranked voting in Democrat Party presidential primaries in 2020.

We wrote about the scam last year. It’s a scheme to circumvent the Constitution, plain and simple. It is what they do in Banana Republics.