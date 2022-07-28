Mainstream News Media is Censoring World Protests

By Mark Schwendau

There is an old expression that mocks those who mock those who do not believe or follow the popular narrative of the legacy news media and/or government.

“Noah building his ark was a conspiracy theorist until it started to rain.”

The mainstream news media (or, as President Donald Trump calls them, fake news) is not reporting much on events going on all around the world related to massive worldwide protests that seek to control the masses by destroying their food chain supply.

The conspiracy holds that there is an organized, concerted effort to depopulate and take over the world using public health and climate change as excuses. Those who are guilty of crimes against humanity would include both the World Health Organization (WHO) and the World Economic Forum (WEF). Some go further and accuse the United Nations (UN) of involvement.

The WHO wants to push fear in the form of pandemics for viruses that don’t even have high mortality rates. They can then push for vaccine mandates of drugs were the makers of those drugs refuse to reveal what is in them or offer informed consent to those injected.

The WEF wants to put our farmers of the world out of business and take over their land. They seemingly want to convert us to vegans as they claim animal farts and urine are causing climate change. They want to create worldwide food shortages to cause much of the world to die off.

These are no longer conspiracy theories. These are things that are happening in real-time right before our eyes and our legacy media is guilty of complicity in that they are not both calling these two bodies out on it and questioning them about their intent. That is how you know this is an actual conspiracy.

More proof that this is not a conspiracy theory is world leaders are being asked to surrender their national sovereignty (right of self-governance and autonomy) to these two bodies under the guise of public health and climate change. The president of Brazil has already come out publically and said that would not happen. Other world leaders need to do the same to protect their nations and themselves. In many countries, their compliance will constitute treason.

The movement of mass protests began in Canada over vaccine mandates for truckers by globalist Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in February and has now escalated to Dutch farmers in Holland being forced out of business by government control of farm chemicals and diesel fuel allotments and elimination.

Dutch farmers protested government plans to reduce nitrogen emissions for climate change by dumping manure and garbage Wednesday on highways and setting fires alongside roads. Major roads in the central and eastern Netherlands were completely or partially blocked by the blockades. By last night some roads were still not cleared. Some companies involved in the cleanup reported receiving threats, said Diederik Fleuren, a spokesman for the government’s roads and waterways office in Rijkswaterstaat.

“We are doing everything to clear the roads, but … some contractors are being intimidated,” Fleuren told the Associated Press. “It is very extreme now that people are being threatened” for assisting the cleanup, he added.

Dutch news media reported at one location, a sign was left that read: “Sorry for the inconvenience, Rutte IV is driving us to despair,” a reference to Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s coalition government.

These latest demonstrations came a day after a government-appointed mediator, Johan Remkes, sent invitations to farm organizations to discuss with the country’s ruling coalition ways of reducing farm nitrogen emissions. “I see the talks as a turning point: breaking the deadlock together,” mediator Johan Remkes said.

But farmers have rejected the appointment of Remkes as a mediator because he is a member of Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s center-right political party as well as a former deputy prime minister.

Dutch farmers are angry at the government’s targeting of them to rein in emissions of nitrogen oxide and ammonia while giving other segments of the economy an apparent free pass. Farmers say the new laws will end their agricultural way of life and put them out of business.

The government claims emissions of nitrogen oxide and ammonia, which livestock produce just as we all do, must be drastically reduced. The Dutch ruling coalition wants to cut emissions of pollutants by 50 percent nationwide by 2030. This is where the UN gets thrown into the conspiracy mix because of their previously written “2030 Plan”.

From their website:

“The 2030 Agenda is universal, transformative, and rights-based. It is an ambitious plan of action for countries, the UN system, and all other actors. The Agenda is the most comprehensive blueprint to date for eliminating extreme poverty, reducing inequality, and protecting the planet.”

One outstanding reporter of these world protests is an apparent Asian gentleman who operates a YouTube channel titled “Daily Hot.”

“WHOLE WORLD supports the Dutch farmers today: ‘No farmers, no food.”

As interesting as his videos are, the viewers’ comments are also very worthwhile reading.

“GLOBALISTS’ PLAN: Dutch farmers, Canadian farmers, American farmers next.”

One comes away from watching these protests wondering if the only thing that will stop this madness is an all-out war between average citizens and those seeking to control and kill them. The elites, as they are called, are greatly outnumbered if it comes down to this.

And for those who want to relate this news piece as just another crazy conspiracy theory, consider this of July 20th from acting President Joe Biden:

“As president, I have a responsibility to act with urgency and resolve when our nation faces clear and present danger. And that’s what climate change is about. It is literally, not figuratively, a clear and present danger.”

Biden labeled climate change an “emergency” and vowed to use his executive powers to combat the crisis, but he stopped short of declaring a national emergency, pending actions that may be forthcoming from Congress before they recess.

As the old expression goes, wow, we wait.

Any attempt Joe Biden makes at relinquishing our national sovereignty, whether under the guise of climate change or public health emergencies, should be viewed as treason and dealt with accordingly!

Now would not be a good time to give up those assault rifles.

