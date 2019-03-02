Major Translation Service Gives Hateful Anti-Semitic, Anti-Black Examples

There is a major translation website called REVERSO and you need to know about it because it gives anti-Semitic, racist, sexist explanations of words. Be forewarned.

Users who typed “nicer” into Reverso looking for a French equivalent were offered the example: “Hitler was a lot nicer to the Jews than they deserved.”

A search of “much nicer” produced the result “Dachau was much nicer than Auschwitz.”

The French-based service used by more than 45 million people a month threw up equally hateful results for the word “Jew.” “There are too many Jews here,” “Here is the ultimate example of how the Jews control America” and “This is why the Jews are so dangerous” it offered as examples of how the word is used.

AFP found that translating “Jew” into Italian brought up, “We will knock on the door of the mosques with Jewish skulls,” while a search in German on “Muslim” threw up the result, “A good Muslim always keeps his mouth shut.”…

…A search done by AFP on the French word for “blacks” gave the English translation “Known fact — blacks move in, crime goes up” and “To be fair, most animals hate black people.”

A search in English gave “He was shot by two blacks outside a garage.” Typing in “women should” brought up “Certain women should be struck regularly, like gongs,” a quote from “Private Lives,” a 1930 play from the British actor and playwright Noel Coward.

THE FOUNDER HAS BEEN MAKING ADJUSTMENTS

Reverso founder Theo Hoffenberg (pictured left with French President Emmanuel Macron) promised to correct the ‘unfortunate and horrible’ examples and said the company would carry out a ‘complete revision of all potentially risky terms’.

They called for immediate corrections and changes have been made, but if you want a clear picture of the views of European haters, perhaps this provides a good snapshot. They probably aren’t any worse than our haters, however.

EXAMPLES

Visiblement, il y a un gros problème chez @Reverso_ avec des propositions de traductions trempées dans l’antisémitisme. Une réponse est attendue vite ! La @_LICRA_ saisit sa commission juridique afin d’examiner si des poursuites pénales sont envisageables. pic.twitter.com/lVfV2uz4MZ — LICRA (@_LICRA_) February 28, 2019

After their immediate improvements, this is what I got when I asked for the French word for ‘negro.’