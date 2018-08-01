Majority of Democrats Want Illegal Aliens to Vote, Deciding Our Policies

“Let each citizen remember at the moment he is offering his vote that he is not making a present or a compliment to please an individual – or at least that he ought not so to do; but that he is executing one of the most solemn trusts in human society for which he is accountable to God and his country.” Samuel Adams, The Boston Gazette on April 16, 1781.

Recently, San Francisco approved illegal aliens voting in local elections. It allows the illegals to decide policies, funding, and direction on issues such as education. Foreigners who broke our laws to come into the United States, some of whom are criminals and terrorists, get to decide leaders and policies.

What could go wrong?

It’s not only the trend in San Francisco.

Most Democrats want to abolish ICE and keep the borders open. They want everyone who comes here illegally to be granted citizenship. While they’re at it, they ignore the rule of law and look at the Constitution as a dated old piece of parchment.

It doesn’t stop there.

A new poll found the majority of Democrats want non-citizens, including illegal aliens to vote in our elections.

A new Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey of 1,000 respondents finds that 31% of Likely U.S. Voters favor letting illegal immigrants vote for local officials in the area where they live. Sixty-two percent (62%) are opposed.

The margin of sampling error is +/- 3 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence.

That’s misleading unless you look at the actual numbers that show the majority of Democrats favor letting illegal aliens vote in our elections, setting our policies.

When asked if they favor or oppose illegals voting for local officials, 83% of Republicans were opposed, but 53% of Democrats favored it.

When asked if illegals should be allowed to vote if they can prove they live in the USA and pay taxes, 77% of Republicans were opposed but 54% of Democrats favored it.

It’s always been a mystery as to who the people are who ‘don’t know’ or are sure ‘not sure’. Some fell in that category.

THE NEXT BIG MOVEMENT

The results are a sad commentary of our educational system and the far-left leanings of the Democrats as a whole.

They care nothing for our Constitution. They can easily be convinced to make that the next big movement. Let everyone vote.

People are willing to die for the right to vote in oppressed countries but some Republicans and a majority of Democrats are willing to sell us out to foreigners.

Voting is a constitutional right and privilege that American citizens have. It’s wrong to squander it and disregard what our Founders stood for and our military fight for. Foreigners have no stake in America.

Prepare for anarchy and worsening corruption.

The lack of proper education can be seen in Senator Mazie Hirono’s confusion over how immigration law works.

BARACK OBAMA’S VIEWS ON THE VOTE

It isn’t difficult to figure out how the former president felt about voting. He strongly suggested illegals should vote before the 2016 election.

“The Americans are the first people whom Heaven has favored with an opportunity of deliberating upon and choosing the forms of government under which they should live.” ~ The Correspondence and Public Papers of John Jay, 1890, Vol. I, p. 161