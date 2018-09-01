Make UK Great Again! Bikini Khan Blimp Flies Over Parliament

Bikini Khan flew over Parliament without much fanfare and to a small crowd. CNN covered it, but with a slightly negative edge. Daily Mail covered it claiming the balloon artist is an anti-Semite. Fox, BBC, WSOC TV and the Guardian posted articles.

A small group of supporters, some wearing T-shirts saying “Make London safe again,” cheered as the balloon took the sky. Organizers had raised approximately $75,000 to make the balloon.

Organizer Yanny Bruere said Saturday’s protest was set up “in retaliation” for the Trump blimp.

“I think a certain amount of respect should be afforded to the leader of the free world and the greatest ally the U.K. has,” he said, according to The Associated Press.

“With this campaign, I’ve been called far-right, and Nazi, and all this kind of thing,” he said.

“None of it’s true, obviously,” he added.

Speaking to broadcaster ITV London on Thursday, Khan said: “If people want to spend their Saturday looking at me in a yellow bikini, they’re welcome to do so — I don’t really think yellow’s my color though,” CNN reported.

The protest was called the ‘Make London Safe’ campaign.

The protest blimp is to counteract the Trump baby blimp that incompetent Mayor Sadiq Khan allowed Antifa UK to fly over Parliament during President Trump’s visit.

Khan blimp was approved by City Hall, the police, and air traffic controllers NATS.

The 24/7 coverage for Trump baby was a political diss of all Americans although Dems are too full of hate right now to see that.

The reason Khan is in a bikini is he banned ads with girls in bikinis when he first came into office. He cares more about that than the acid and knife attacks by terrorists. He has terrorist friends himself.

YANNY BRUERE EXPLAINS

Protest organizer Yanny Bruere, who describes himself as a British free speech advocate, said he had set up the crowdfunding campaign in response to London authorities’ decision to allow a “Trump Baby” blimp to be flown during a visit to Britain in July by President Donald Trump.

He said the Parliament Square event would mark “the fightback for free speech in our country.”

“Under Sadiq Khan, we have seen crime skyrocket to unprecedented levels. People in London don’t feel safe and they aren’t safe. … Khan Out,” he wrote on his crowdfunding page.

Bruere said any surplus funds would be used “for a continuing campaign to remove Sadiq Khan from office” and to defend free speech.