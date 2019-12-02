Man chokes K-9, aims gun at officer, officer shoots man, family yells race

An African-American family is very upset that race wasn’t considered in a justified shooting of a black man who aimed his .40 calibre gun at a police officer. We kid you not.

On Nov. 22, the Incident Review Board determined that the five Madison Wisconsin officers “acted according to department policies and procedures” during a fatal encounter in a Planet Fitness parking lot, WAAY reported.

“The evidence, in this case, is crystal clear,” the district attorney said. “The actions of Madison Police Department were entirely justified.”

They have surveillance footage and a bodycam video.

The suspect, later identified as 39-year-old Dana Sherrod Fletcher, was taking video and photos of people in stores, asking weird questions and police were called.

One officer caught up with him outside a van with the man’s wife and child were inside.

“Immediately, Mr. Fletcher becomes aggressive towards this officer,” and attempted to shut the van door on him, according to the prosecutor.

“The officer continues to speak with Mr. Fletcher, but things go south pretty quickly,” Gann continued.

The officer called for backup.

Thirteen times Fletcher told the officer to shoot him between the eyes if he was smart.

A minute later, the suspect reached over and grabbed a gun.

“It’s over for you,” he told the officer, according to Gann.

“When he touches the weapon, the Madison officer pulls his service weapon and instructs Mr. Fletcher to take his hands off the gun,” the prosecutor said.

Although Fletcher initially complied, he immediately became belligerent again and ordered the officer to shoot him.

At one point, the officer asked the suspect if he was suicidal.

“Are you homicidal?” Fletcher responded, according to Gann.

The officer tried to de-escalate to no avail.

He Tried to Choke the Dog

The wife wouldn’t get out with the child. Fletcher, who was now in the car, wouldn’t get out, and when the K9 arrived, he tried to choke the dog.

An officer struck him in the back with a taser and Fletcher got out with his gun drawn. The K9 grabbed Fletcher’s ankle and the handler fell. Fletcher aimed his gun at the officer’s — handler’s — chest and head.

The K-9 officer was able to get his gun out and fired four rounds.

That was the end of Fletcher, but not his family.

IT WAS RACIAL???

“It is in everyone’s interest for the facts to be determined by a process that is fair and free from bias or influence,” the family said in a letter to Alabama State Attorney General Steve Marshall. “Consequently, we request that you, as the top law enforcement official in the State, conduct a review of the case to preserve the semblance of fairness in the legal system in Alabama.”

The family also alleged that Fletcher’s race may have played a role in the officers’ decision to use deadly force against him.

Based on WHAT???

Fletcher did order the officer to shoot him. Soon, they will demand no officer shoot until an officer is shot. CPS should look at this family who’s raising a child.