Man dies over $1 mugging while defending his partner

De Blasio’s lawless city leaves one man dead over a $1 mugging. The perps kicked and punched him on Christmas Eve, which led to his death days later. He arrived at the hospital in an unresponsive condition.

Juan Fresnada died Friday afternoon at the Bronx hospital where he was taken in critical condition after the mugging early Tuesday, the New York Police Department said Saturday.

His partner, Byron Caceres, told the New York Daily News that Fresnada suffered the fatal blows while trying to spare him and urging him to run to safety, which he did.

It could easily be a hate crime.

According to police, the two men were attacked after refusing to turn their property over to muggers.

Surveillance video showed a man grabbing another man by his shirt, then swinging him to the ground and hitting him. Two other men join the attacker later.

Will de Blasio care?

We are showing the video below but it is graphic. We want people to see what is going on in de Blasio’s lawless city.

NSFW:

