Man on FIRE near the White House followed by strange reactions

Unsourced clips and photos. on social media and on police blogs show a man burning after setting himself on fire. There is almost nothing more painful than burning.

Police said he set himself on fire in President’s Park South within close proximity to the White House. Some witnesses say he was wearing a protective suit over part of his body.

In the first clip below, Secret Service can be seen running towards him to extinguish the fire.

Secret Service personnel were reportedly helping the National Park Service and the U.S. Park Police provide first aid to the man.

He was taken to the hospital, reportedly with life-threatening burns.

The incident comes a month after a wheelchair-bound man was arrested after trying to light himself on fire near the White House North Fence.

HORRENDOUS REACTIONS FROM TWITTER

Quite a few people on twitter thought it was funny or something to joke about. One tweeted that ‘Trump set a man on fire.’ Another wrote a poem: ‘Build a man a fire and he’ll be warm for a day. Set a man on fire and he’ll be warm for the rest of his life.’

Others made a meme or a gif out of him.

Even stranger yet is the reaction of the Democratic committee who were annoyed they had to move their little protest.

What a sorry state of affairs.

THE CLIPS ARE GRAPHIC

