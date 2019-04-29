Man says Pete Buttigieg SEXUALLY ASSAULTED him

A 21-year old University of Michigan student wrote a piece in The Medium claiming Pete Buttigieg sexually molested him. He added that he considered suicide after the attack. He didn’t give a lot of details but claims he will provide more in the near future. This is what he wrote:

My name is Hunter Kelly. I am 21 years old. This is by far the hardest thing I have ever had to do. For the past three nights, I have not slept even a single hour. I have vomited eight times.

I was sexually assaulted by Mayor Pete Buttigieg. I didn’t know who he was back in February, only that he told me he was an important politician. When I started seeing him on television three weeks ago as a Presidential candidate, I thought about coming forward.

I am a gay man. I have been grappling with my identity for a number of years. I live, work, and attend college in rural Michigan. I know that by coming forward, I will make a hard life even harder. But I must do so — I must do so — for my country, for other gay men like me, and most importantly to stop a very bad man from becoming President of the United States.

I must confess that this is the toughest thing I have ever had to do. For two weeks now, I have been contemplating suicide. I see myself jumping from a building or a bridge. I know that years and years of counseling may lie in front of me.

In the days and weeks ahead, I will share my full story with the nation.

Democrats say we have to believe the victim, or is that just if the victim is a woman? We’ll have to call a Democrat to find out.