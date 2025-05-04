Man Whose Son Was Shot & Killed by an Officer, Kills the Officer

An Ohio officer shot and killed a black man who came out between two dumpsters holding a gun aimed at him. In fear for his life, he shot and killed the man, Ryan Hinton, 18. Ryan was one of four suspects in a stolen car heist. Hinton wants the police held accountable after he murdered the officer.

The officer was working traffic duty that day. Police were responding to a report of a stolen car. The vehicle was allegedly stolen from northern Kentucky earlier Thursday morning. The entire shooting took only six seconds.

The officer recently retired but stayed on to assist.

The Story

The next day, Ryan Hintons’ father, Rodney, 38, ran over the officer and killed him. It was right after he watched the bodycam footage. Rodney is charged with aggravated murder.

The officer wasn’t identified due to privacy protections.

“He was so well-liked and so well-known, we could fill this building with the law enforcement agencies that respect him, love him, his friends, his family,” Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey said at the briefing. “We are so deeply saddened.”

Two officers in police vehicles responded to the area to apprehend the four people who were in the car, according to Police Chief Theresa Theetge. All four of them began to run, some in different directions, when approached by police, prompting the two officers to pursue Hinton and another individual, Theetge said.

“Get the f— down,” the officer said afterward. Theetge said she believes Ryan was hit by two bullets, in the chest and the arm.

Footage from the second officer’s body camera shows the officer running toward the first officer and the 18-year-old while warning fellow officers that someone is armed.

Hinton was armed, Theetge said.

“He’s got a gun! He’s got a gun on your right! On your right!” the officer could be heard saying.

The gun was retrieved, and a second magazine was found in his jacket pocket.

Frame by frame of the Hinton shooting:

The murdering father, Rodney, has a GoFundMe. Rodney’s lawyer wants the police held accountable.

NEW: Father runs over and k*lls Ohio cop after police shot his son the day before (BODY-CAM FOOTAGE) The deputy was working traffic duty at a University of Cincinnati graduation The deputy had recently retired but stayed on to assist when needed Ryan Hinton, son of Rodney… pic.twitter.com/vngvnF5Nge — Unlimited L’s (@unlimited_ls) May 4, 2025

