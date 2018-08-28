Many Are Going to Hate What Governor Moonbeam Brown Just Did

Cambodian Phai Sok is a dreamer who spent 15 years in prison for armed robbery at the age of 17. In all, he has three felony convictions. While he is in the country legally as a dreamer, he was in detention, awaiting deportation because of his criminal record.

Sok is an anti-ICE radical leftist who rallies the Marxists against ICE and mass incarceration. As a former criminal, he has an obvious stake in it. He also rallied for California to become a sanctuary state.

He is partly responsible for turning California into a so-called “sanctuary state.”

You might not like what Governor Jerry Brown just did. In fact, ICE is not going to like it.

Governor Brown has pardoned the criminal activist. He didn’t want him to get away.

Daily Wire reported:

Sok is an organizer for the Youth Justice Coalition (YJC). The Los Angeles-based group routinely aligns with Black Lives Matter, the ACLU, and California Democratic lawmakers seeking to reform the state’s criminal justice system, oftentimes while impeding federal immigration enforcement. Sok spoke at rallies promoting the passage of the “sanctuary state” bill — also known as the California Values Act — which Governor Brown would sign into law last October.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the pardons “wipe the crimes off the California Department of Justice and FBI books.”

Brown probably just wiped the reasons for the deportation from the books.

MOONBEAM PARDONED PEOPLE GUILTY OF MULTIPLE MURDERS

Moonbeam pardoned 36 felons in total this time around and some were in prison for life without the possibility of parole.

He commuted the sentences of people who were responsible for gang-related slayings, revenge slayings, and multiple murders. The commutations mean, in some cases, that the inmates can make their case before a parole board.

David Swing, the president of the California Police Chiefs Association, said he was surprised that the governor would release convicts serving life for murder.

“Clearly those are serious, violent offenders who committed very heinous crimes, and they should remain in custody,” Swing said. “I think that the residents of California deserve to live in a safe environment, and increasing the number of people in our communities who have the propensity to commit a violent crime like murder makes the job of law enforcement more challenging.”