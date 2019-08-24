Maria Butina confirms a relationship with Patrick Byrne who tells wild spy tales

Former Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne has been telling a story about Peter Strzok wanting him to help in law enforcement regarding candidates for the presidency, but it was actually political espionage against Hillary Clinton, Ted Cruz, and Donald Trump, he later discovered.

“Go stick a television camera on Peter Strzok or James Comey, and just say the name, Patrick Bryne. You will see a former director of the FBI crap his pants,” he said without skipping a beat during an appearance Thursday evening on Fox News’ “The Story with Martha MacCallum.”

When he got tangled up in the Deep State investigation of Donald Trump, Ted Cruz, and Hillary Clinton, he also implicated Jim Comey, the former FBI director. They wanted him to reconnect with Russian national and gun rights activist Maria Butina.

He claims that at the time that he had been recruited, he was unaware that what he’d be helping the DOJ with was “political espionage.” Given as he’d previously helped the DOJ with other legitimate cases, he’d assumed everything was on the up and up.

He believes Hillary was being set up to be blackmailed.

if he is telling the truth, the FBI is worse than we thought and we’d better get to the bottom of it.

The attorney for Maria Butina backed up claims by Patrick Byrne that he had a relationship with the alleged Russian spy ahead of the 2016 election.

Robert Driscoll spoke with Fox News host Laura Ingraham about his client, who is currently serving a sentence for felony charges of acting as a foreign agent of Russia. Byrne said he was directed by Peter Strzok to enter into a relationship with Butina.