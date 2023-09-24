Maricopa County Recorder to Testify in Kari Lake Lawsuit against County

by Mark Schwendau

Next week could get interesting in Arizona. Kari Lake (R) has a lawsuit to go to trial against Maricopa County relative to issues in the 2022 election, where she supposedly lost to Katie Hobbs (D) for governor. The trial is set to be held September 25 and 26. Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer (R) has been subpoenaed to testify to defend Maricopa County’s mail-in ballot procedures and refusal to be transparent.

The County Recorder oversees mail-in voting operations, which appear to be manipulated to steal the election from Lake. The trial will be held at 101 West Jefferson St., Phoenix, AZ 85003, in Courtroom 811 at 9:00 a.m. local time.

Lake has been fighting against what she has termed “the rigged 2022 election.” She has multiple sources of evidence, as we have reported previously. This lawsuit relates to public 2022 voter signature records. Lake’s upcoming Appeals Court litigation could offer evidence to prove the election was rigged against her. Maricopa County contends the records contain sensitive information that requires privacy, so they have refused to be forthcoming and transparent with Lake’s requests.

A ruling in a Yavapai County Court case filed separately confirmed Maricopa County has been incorrectly defining “voter registration record” and unlawfully verifying mail-in ballot signatures.

Yet another litigation case is asking a Superior Court Judge to require Lake’s legal team to have access to the green affidavit envelopes mailed to Maricopa County voters. A two-day trial got underway this past week to determine whether Lake could review the ballot return envelopes and signatures of about 1.3 million Maricopa County voters. The second day of trial is currently set for Monday.

While Maricopa County is again claiming privacy concerns, “Leading Report” online news source posted to their social media accounts yesterday:

“BREAKING: Investigations into voting machine failures and signature verification put over 500,000 ballots in question from the 2022 Arizona midterms. (Hobbs won by less than 20,000 votes.)”

The recent Yavapai County Court ruling will require only voter registration forms to be used for signature verification, as opposed to the previously accepted fraudulent mail-in ballots and other signature forms of 2022. Under the Arizona Elections Procedures Manual, when a signature is accepted on a mail-in ballot envelope or a voter votes in-person at a polling place on a touch screen signature log, it is added to the voter’s “registration record” for future reference. But Lake’s legal team has shown many voters were seen with similar affidavit signatures in consecutive elections previously that did not match signatures on their voter registrations in more recent elections.

The implication here is many Republican voters who waited in long lines to vote due to voting machine failures got fed up waiting and left only to have somebody steal their vote. Other people who did not vote also filed complaints the voter rolls showed they had voted.

The Arizona nonprofit “We the People AZ Alliance,” established to ensure future election integrity, was also in court for oral arguments in their public records lawsuit against Runbeck Election Services in Phoenix and Maricopa County. The Judge in this case indicated he would issue a written ruling on Runbeck and Maricopa County’s Motion to Dismiss “shortly.”

The Gateway Pundit previously inspected hundreds of what they believe are illegally verified 2022 mail-in ballot signatures and corresponding voter registration records in Maricopa County through a public records request. They subsequently said they found fraud. Stephen Richer, the Republican responsible for verifying these mail-in ballot signatures, will testify on the stand at trial and attempt to prevent Lake from accessing evidence under the guise of voter privacy.

Lake is also appealing another lawsuit she previously lost in a three-judge Appellate Court of the Ninth Circuit.

Original AZ Machine Lawsuit Gets Reopened By Court, Fraudulent Machines On Trial:

This lawsuit is related to the claim that voting machines had “secret tests” performed on them on October 14th, 17th, and 18th by Maricopa County after the legally required Logic & Accuracy tests were completed previously. Thereafter, on election day, 260 of the 446 tabulators failed, which was about 60%.

This finding was independent of the paper ballot size rejection issue due to a claim that some ballots in Republican strongholds of Maricopa County were printed on a size paper too big for voting machines to receive.

The bottom line appears to be multiple things are coming out on multiple fronts as Arizona is overrun by illegal aliens, and acting governor Katie Hobbs is doing nothing to curtail it.

