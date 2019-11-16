Marie Yovanovitch Lied to Congress About What She Knew

During the questioning of Marie Yovanovitch by Representative Elise Stefanik, Yovanovitch agreed the Obama administration was concerned about the owner of Burisma and the case against Burisma was never closed. The ambassador knew while working under then-President Obama that there were concerns about Hunter Biden working on the Burisma board.

This revelation directly contradicted Ms. Yovanovitch’s opening statement.

During questioning, former Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch admitted the Obama White House spent time briefing her on how to respond to congress if questions about Hunter Biden and Burisma were raised. Obviously, that demonstrates concern in the Obama administration.

Yet in her opening statement, she wrote:

“I have never met Hunter Biden, nor have I had any direct or indirect conversations with him. And although I have met former Vice President Biden several times over the course of our many years in government, neither he nor the previous Administration ever raised the issue of either Burisma or Hunter Biden with me.”

She lied so what else did she lie about?

Contrary to her opening statement, former Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch later admitted under questioning that Obama-Biden officials prepared her to answer questions about Hunter Biden's role on the board of Ukrainian gas company Burisma during her 2016 confirmation hearing. pic.twitter.com/GrGOxThFyC — Trump War Room (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TrumpWarRoom) November 15, 2019

To lighten this up, you might want to contribute to the former ambassador’s therapy dog.

GoFundMe Campaign launched to get Marie Yovanovitch a Therapy Dog! 😂"The bad orange man has intimidated this woman for the last time. To aid her recovery we need a therapy dog. You too can help Ambassador Yovanovitch no longer be a victim." Hah! pic.twitter.com/X6AWdNaSfg — Jim Hoft (@gatewaypundit) November 16, 2019