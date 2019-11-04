Mark Cuban wants a law mandating peer fact-checking for news networks

Billionaire left-winger Mark Cuban tweeted that he would like to see honest, factual news to reduce the partisanship in the country. That’s a great idea, but the way he wants to do it will probably violate the First Amendment to the Constitution.

The NBA Dallas Mavericks owner said he would back a FACT-CHECKING REQUIREMENT for NEWS NETWORKS. The news networks are left-leaning or far-left with few exceptions.

He is suggesting controlling speech. That would replace our First Amendment.

Cuban tweeted, “Any politician that says they will push for a law that says no tv or streaming network can brand,market or name themselves a News Network unless the 6 most viewed hours of every night is >80% fact checked news and opinion is clearly labeled as opinion only, gets my vote.”

“IMO, It would reduce the partisanship in this country almost overnight,” he said in a follow-up tweet.

We would only get left-wing news. That’s not how it is supposed to work.

This is so very, very dangerous and unconstitutional, at least in spirit. People should be free to watch and read what they want without the overseers of the left deciding if it’s fake. It would circumvent the First Amendment. Americans must never give up their freedoms to anyone.

IMO, It would reduce the partisanship in this country almost overnight — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) November 4, 2019

Cuban posted the FCC guidelines. Basically, he wants left-wing news networks to substitute for FCC review instead of just filing a complaint with the FCC. He wants news media to circumvent the impartial agency.

Read the FTC website. The same, for reasons of public interest, via new legislation, could be applied to non broadcast networks https://t.co/3RmzDwcYYm pic.twitter.com/7haQwd702U — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) November 4, 2019

Cuban wants the fact-checkers to ‘peer review.’ He thinks the left-wing reporters can do the peer-reviewing. Perhaps Mr. Cuban has no idea of the bias in media today.

Peer-review would be a recipe for corruption. Since the media is almost wholly in the pocket of the Democratic Party, we could call this state-sponsored media in no time.

Peer review ? News reporters will hold each other accountable. Sure there will be misses and issues ,but it works fairly well in other originated content industries and would certainly be an improvement over now and In the case of news, reporters accuracy is career impacting — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) November 4, 2019

Many of his followers just love the idea! Not a shock! The next two tweets come from a left-wing political strategist. He thinks we need to preserve respect for the [arrogant] Fourth Estate.

Peer review is the best answer possible. 👍

Perserves the gravity and respect of the Fourth Estate, love it. — Dennis Herring (@dcherring) November 4, 2019

We already have this on social media. Someone tell Dennis.

Is there a way that Peer Review concept could apply to social media, as state control is the big bugaboo there (and fuking rightly so)? — Dennis Herring (@dcherring) November 4, 2019

Not Everyone Liked the Idea

Come on Mark, who exactly is going to ‘Fact Check’? You want the government deciding what the truth is? — MonkerGuy.com – NEW! Optimal Poker Strategy – GTO (@MonkerGuy) November 4, 2019

We have people in this country Cuban that live in two totally different realities based on the information they rely upon for news. Did Infowars teach you nothing? Censorship is the outrage not fake news. Who’s going to oversee the fact checkers? The Intel community lmao? — Peter F. ❌ (@pbfrsox) November 4, 2019

With all due respect, @Hillsdale offers a great online course on the Constitution. — (((WitCoHE))) (@E__Strobel) November 4, 2019