Mark Levin Has a Solution to Pelosi Holding Back Impeachment

In a series of tweets, this morning, legal eagle and talk show host Mark Levin gave some pointers to Senator McConnell on how to handle Speaker Pelosi’s refusal to send the articles of impeachment over to the Senate.

Levin said that “Nancy Pelosi was apparently advised by leftwing Harvard law professor Lawrence Tribe to delay sending the impeachment to the Senate. So she’s unilaterally sitting on the impeachment. This is another brazen unconstitutional act.”

“Here’s what Mitch McConnell and the Senate Republicans must do in response: The Senate has the sole power under the Constitution to adjudicate an impeachment. Therefore, Pelosi is attempting to obstruct the Senate’s power to act on its constitutional authority.”

“McConnell should immediately put an end to this and declare the impeachment null and void as the speaker has failed to complete the impeachment process by timely sending it to the Senate for adjudication.”

He concluded, “McConnell has no less authority to unilaterally make such a decision than Pelosi does to withhold the administrative notification of impeachment to the Senate either indefinitely or w/ conditions. Her effort to cripple the presidency & blackmail the Senate must be defeated.”

The brazen communist Pelosi and her comrades need to stop violating the Constitution. We don’t know if the Senate can declare it null and void but the idea sounds reasonable. The left is trying to use the Constitution to destroy it.

Brit Hume tweeted sensibly. He’s wondering why Republicans have to negotiate with the House when the Senate has the “sole responsibility?”

Gee, I thought the Senate had the sole power to try an impeachment. Don’t recall anything in the Constitution about having to negotiate with the House on how the trial would be conducted. OTOH, House refusal to forward the articles might be a fitting end to this farce. https://t.co/VwPIxiOMwK — Brit Hume (@brithume) December 19, 2019

WINNING

Meanwhile, the President is winning.

The Gallup poll finds the President’s approval is up and support for impeachment is down. According to Gallup, only 46% of Americans support impeachment while 51% oppose the effort.

Trump’s approval rating “has inched up again and is now at 45%,” said Gallup. “The president’s ratings have increased six percentage points since the House of Representatives opened an impeachment inquiry against him in the fall.”

Rasmussen has him at 49%.

The stock market is soaring and the President collected $5 million in donations on impeachment day. Thirteen federal judges were appointed yesterday. And Donald J. Trump is still president. All’s right with the world.