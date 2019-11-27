Mark Sandy’s Transcript Shows the Reason for the Hold on Ukraine Aid

By
M. Dowling
-
0

The committees — Intelligence, Foreign Affairs and Oversight — released the transcripts of testimony from Mark Sandy, an official at the White House Office of Management and Budget, and Philip Reeker, an assistant secretary of state in the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs.

Reeker testified behind closed doors on October 26, and Sandy appeared several weeks later, on November 26.

Sandy’s testimony is clear. As Rep. Zeldin wrote, the only reason “he was ever given why there was a hold on $ to Ukraine was “the President’s concern about other countries not contributing more to Ukraine.” NOT bribery. NOT quid pro quo or any other WACKY Schiff conspiracy!”

Getting other nations to contribute to Ukraine’s military survival was the only reason for the hold. [That is unrealistic since we pay for their defense too, but the President has expressed this frustration repeatedly on many issues. We are giving to everyone in the world.]

The media is not putting accurate information out to the public and Rep. Zeldin is pointing that out. A CNN reporter wrote: “The Office of Management and Budget’s first official action to withhold $250M in aid to Ukraine came on the evening of July 25—the day of the now-infamous call between Trump and Ukrainian president Zelensky.”

That is simply not true.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she would not move ahead with impeachment unless it was bipartisan. That’s not what this is. It’s not only a partisan effort without any GOP support, they’re losing Independents, according to recent polls.

Meanwhile, the President’s support remains steady.

This entire Ukraine impeachment is a fraud. It’s Russia-Trump 2.0, only worse, there is no there there.

THE TRANSCRIPTS

Mark Sandy’s testimony … by Stefan Becket on Scribd

Philip Reeker’s testimo… by Stefan Becket on Scribd

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...