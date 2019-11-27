Mark Sandy’s Transcript Shows the Reason for the Hold on Ukraine Aid

The committees — Intelligence, Foreign Affairs and Oversight — released the transcripts of testimony from Mark Sandy, an official at the White House Office of Management and Budget, and Philip Reeker, an assistant secretary of state in the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs.

Reeker testified behind closed doors on October 26, and Sandy appeared several weeks later, on November 26.

Sandy’s testimony is clear. As Rep. Zeldin wrote, the only reason “he was ever given why there was a hold on $ to Ukraine was “the President’s concern about other countries not contributing more to Ukraine.” NOT bribery. NOT quid pro quo or any other WACKY Schiff conspiracy!”

The transcript for OMB’s Mark Sandy was just released. The ONLY reason he was ever given why there was a hold on $ to Ukraine was “the President’s concern about other countries not contributing more to Ukraine.” NOT bribery. NOT quid pro quo or any other WACKY Schiff conspiracy! — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) November 26, 2019

Getting other nations to contribute to Ukraine’s military survival was the only reason for the hold. [That is unrealistic since we pay for their defense too, but the President has expressed this frustration repeatedly on many issues. We are giving to everyone in the world.]

Mark Sandy is a dedicated, career public servant who came to Schiff’s Capitol basement bunker to answer under oath why there was a hold on US aid to Ukraine. He said the definitive answer from OMB was ENTIRELY about the President’s desire for other countries to contribute more. — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) November 26, 2019

The media is not putting accurate information out to the public and Rep. Zeldin is pointing that out. A CNN reporter wrote: “The Office of Management and Budget’s first official action to withhold $250M in aid to Ukraine came on the evening of July 25—the day of the now-infamous call between Trump and Ukrainian president Zelensky.”

That is simply not true.

This is not true. There were multiple actions before July 25th. It’s amazing how much deliberate misleading many in the media are enthusiastically engaging in to dumb down the public. Why? Just shoot straight and let the American public think for themselves with all of the facts! https://t.co/JH3peDm4JQ — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) November 26, 2019

Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she would not move ahead with impeachment unless it was bipartisan. That’s not what this is. It’s not only a partisan effort without any GOP support, they’re losing Independents, according to recent polls.

Meanwhile, the President’s support remains steady.

This entire Ukraine impeachment is a fraud. It’s Russia-Trump 2.0, only worse, there is no there there.

THE TRANSCRIPTS

Mark Sandy’s testimony … by Stefan Becket on Scribd

Philip Reeker’s testimo… by Stefan Becket on Scribd