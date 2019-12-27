Mark Steyn Dispatches the Nonsense Coming From AOC

By
M. Dowling
-
0

While stumping for Bernie right before Christmas, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said we have fascism in the United States. She claimed further that we are “not an advanced society.”

Mark Steyn filled in for Tucker last night and quickly dispatched her insane dribble.

“Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wants to have absolute control over the U.S. economy, the health care sector, and a lot more. So far, it hasn’t happened, and according to AOC recently, that failure means that America must be a backward fascist country,” Steyn opened.

The people who have taken over the socialist Democrat Party are dangerous and out of their ever-loving minds. There are so many of them just like her.

