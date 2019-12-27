Mark Steyn Dispatches the Nonsense Coming From AOC

While stumping for Bernie right before Christmas, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said we have fascism in the United States. She claimed further that we are “not an advanced society.”

.@AOC on Bernie’s rally in LA yesterday: “It is fascism what we have” in the United States, “what we’re evolving into.” pic.twitter.com/M6pjhneTxm — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 23, 2019

Mark Steyn filled in for Tucker last night and quickly dispatched her insane dribble.

“Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wants to have absolute control over the U.S. economy, the health care sector, and a lot more. So far, it hasn’t happened, and according to AOC recently, that failure means that America must be a backward fascist country,” Steyn opened.

The people who have taken over the socialist Democrat Party are dangerous and out of their ever-loving minds. There are so many of them just like her.