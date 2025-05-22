Martin Armstrong: Europe Will Collapse and Needs War with Russia

Caveat: This is one opinion but it it Martin Armstrong and it’s worth reporting.

Legendary economist Martin Armstrong projects war will begin in Ukraine. On May 15th he spoke with USA watchdog, urging the United States to get the Hell out of NATO.

Every European country is re-instituting drafts because they want war, he said. In Germany, even people 60 years old have been told to report. Poland has ordered every able-bodied man to show up for military training. They want war. Their economy is collapsing.

Armstrong:

In a new report released yesterday, Armstrong lays out the case why war in Europe is coming and coming soon. Armstrong points out, “In this report, I gathered a bunch of headlines: London Financial Times, what’s the headline? ‘America is Now the Enemy of the West.’ This is why Trump is saying ‘We are out.’ Zelensky has admitted that 58% of the $350 billion the US gave him is missing. You cut the funding, and you are going to find out the truth. Trump should cut every single penny. Bring it all out. Zelensky is counting on Europe to replace the United States. This is why he’s so arrogant. . . . Trump should get the hell out of NATO–ASAP.”

So, why are all these reports coming out in the last few months about gold coming to America from Europe? Armstrong says, “Last week, I was on the phone, and I can’t tell you how much, but when you are about to go into war, capital moves. . . . Right now, I am concerned from about May 15th on. . . . Our computer (Socrates) says Europe is going into war, and I put it into this report, Europe will lose. . . . This is why the gold is coming to America.”

The dollar won’t collapse:

Armstrong also contends you can forget about predictions of the US dollar collapsing anytime soon—it won’t. Armstrong says, “The Euro will become extinct.”

Armstrong also predicts, “I published what the computer “Socrates” put out on Ukraine. It’s a flatline, and I have never seen that on any other country. It’s a flatline. It’s going dead. That’s it.”

On the Neocons:

Did the election of President Trump stop a thermonuclear exchange with Russia? Armstrong says, “Absolutely! You had Dick Cheney endorsing Kamala. . . . Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger were on the J6 Committee. Both of them are Neocons. Adam Kinzinger said ‘We could defeat Russia in three days.’ They put out nothing but propaganda all the time.”

The neocons back home also want war with Russia, and have wanted it for a very long time. Trump is either going to make peace or walk away and not participate.

Armstrong said that after Donald Trump spoke with President Putin, Russia and Ukraine said they would start immediate negotiations towards ceasefire and ending the war. However Putin knows that it’s not just a war with Ukraine. This is a war with NATO.

As for de-dollarization:

You hear about this de-dollarization, and it’s not happening. The capitalization of just the New York Stock Exchange is worth more than all of Europe combined. That’s just the New York Stock Exchange. He says, “You’ve got Macron in France. They call him the petite Napoleon. Without war, Europe is going to collapse. It’s in a sovereign debt crisis. They have done everything against the economy.” Armstrong thinks Russia will finish off Ukraine sometime in 2027 and Europe a year or two after that, and Armstrong still thinks Ukraine will disappear from the map.

From his sources, he believes the US is considering dropping out of NATO.

Armstrong believes Europe is committing suicide. Trump also said a peace deal doesn’t actually seem likely. The hatred is too great on both sides.

Europe thinks they can take Russia and steal their money

Armstrng says the powers in Europe still think that they can take Russia and steal their assets to fix the extreme financial problems in Europe, pensions, banks and bonds are in deep financial trouble in Europe. Stealing from Russia and gaining control of 75 trillion in natural resources, is why they want and need war to get it. Armstrong says they went to negative interest rates in 2014. I warned them. I said, Listen, you’re out of your minds. You are siphoning money out of the bank reserves and pension fines. It’s a basket case. It really is. They have no appreciable economy. It’s shrinking. The number of actual businesses has shrunk in Germany. This is why they need war. Armstrong says Europe is going to lose and lose badly in a war with Russia.

He says that if Trump gets out of NATO, the US will thrive and do much better financially than Europe. Let’s all hope President Trump gets us out of NATO before it’s too late.

Watch the highlights:

