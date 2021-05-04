Marxist BLM demands permanent social media ban of DJT, defunding of police









The violent, Marxist, anti-police movement Black Lives Matter has a new set of demands that people can sign on to.

“We are joining [communistas] Rep. Ilhan Omar, Rep. Ayanna Pressley, Rep. Cori Bush, Rep. Jamaal Bowman, and others who are demanding Trump be immediately convicted in the United States Senate,” reads the first demand on the BLM website.

“Trump must also be banned from holding elected office in the future.”

They also demand he be banned from “all digital media platforms” since he’s reckless and irresponsible.

These are the lunatics who riot in our major cities.

They demand all GOP lawmakers that “stoked Trump’s conspiracy theories and encouraged the white supremacists to take action to overturn the election” be expelled from Congress.

That’s in time for Facebook’s Supreme Court coming in tomorrow with a decision on whether the former PRESIDENT can post on their creepy platform.

The organization also demanded that police departments across the country be defunded.

“The police that met our BLM protestors this summer with assault rifles, teargas, and military-grade protective gear were the same police that, on Wednesday, met white supremacists with patience and the benefit of the doubt, going so far as to pose for selfies with rioters,” the group’s fifth demand reads. “The contrast was jarring, but not for Black people. We have always known who the police truly protect and serve. D.C. has the most police per capita in the country; more funding is not the solution.”

There’s more but their last demand was to pass the BREATHE Act. It’s in honor of the late violent criminal George Floyd — who was killed in dire circumstances by a law enforcement officer — to reform law enforcement throughout the country.

They want them defunded.

“The police were born out of slave patrols. We cannot reform an institution built upon white supremacy,” the demand reads.

“We need a new, radical approach to public safety and community investment.

They want the money spent on the police to go instead to freebies as social welfare.

This is similar to what the Black Panthers demanded.

This is who they really are:

