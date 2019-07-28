Marxist Buffoonery at Colorado State University

Recently, Colorado State University was made infamous over a 2018 ‘Inclusive Language Guide’ in which they claimed ‘America’ and ‘American’ are culturally insensitive and non-inclusive. The ‘offensive’ words were omitted in the 2019 version of their offensive language guide.

The reason ‘American’ offends some people is there is a North America, Central America, and South America. The draft claims that using it in reference to the USA “erases other cultures and depicts the United States as the dominant American country.”

This is a common complaint among the elite. When I went to writer’s conferences, the affected authors made the same complaint. Those are the people complaining — the elites — not Central and South Americans. Are we supposed to call ourselves United States-ians?

Former Wisconsin Governor Walker would like colleges and universities to spend more time dealing with their own significant problems instead of PC trivia. Walker pointed out that tuition has gone up 1,125 percent, four times the rate of inflation, while tenured professors spend far less time in the classroom.

They removed ‘America’ and ‘Americans’ from their PC guide on their own, says Tony Frank, Colorado State Chancellor. They deleted it from this year’s draft.

TONY PRETENDS HE SUPPORTS FREE SPEECH

“We consider free speech and the First Amendment the foundations of a great American public university,” he said.

“This document is intended as a resource to help our campus community reflect our Principles of Community particularly inclusion, respect, and social justice,” the document draft said.

We have news for the Chancellor, he doesn’t believe in free speech and they are policing speech although he claimed in a statement that they are not.

According to the guide, you must think twice before saying: male, female, Mr., Mrs., Ms. so as to not call people by their biological sex.

Definitely, don’t say: “crazy,” “dumb,” “dwarf,” “Eskimo,” “gyp,” “Hispanic,” “illegal immigrant” and “normal person.”

Here at the Sentinel, we will make certain to DEFINITELY USE those words as much as possible. Mr. Frank is a crazy, dumb, dwarf among men who is trying to gyp us of our free speech rights. I imagine he’s not Hispanic, or an illegal immigrant/alien, though his views are foreign. He’s not an Eskimo. We can say with confidence that he is not a normal person. He’s just another Marxist encouraging buffoonery.

The elite must not tell us what to think by controlling our language. Fight these dumb bunnies.

PC IS TO CULTURE WHAT MARXISM IS TO ECONOMICS

Political correctness originated as something of a joke, literally in a comic strip, but it is transforming our culture. It’s a cancerous growth in our society. It goes back to World War I and its basic tenets align with cultural Marxism. Both are totalitarian ideologies, researcher Bill Lind points out in an article in 2005, The Origins of Political Correctness.

After explaining the parallels, Lind concludes: In conclusion, America today is in the throes of the greatest and direst transformation in its history. We are becoming an ideological state, a country with an official state ideology enforced by the power of the state. In “hate crimes” we now have people serving jail sentences for political thoughts. And the Congress is now moving to expand that category ever further. Affirmative action is part of it. The terror against anyone who dissents from Political Correctness on campus is part of it. It’s exactly what we have seen happen in Russia, in Germany, in Italy, in China, and now it’s coming here. And we don’t recognize it because we call it Political Correctness and laugh it off. My message today is that it’s not funny, it’s here, it’s growing and it will eventually destroy, as it seeks to destroy, everything that we have ever defined as our freedom and our culture.

“Political correctness (PC) is to culture what Marxism is to economics,” W. A. Beatty points out in American Thinker. “PC seeks to impose a uniformity of thought and behavior, just like Marxism, on all Americans and is, therefore, quite totalitarian in nature. PC is, in concept, similar to Marxism, but its focus is upon culture, rather than economics, as the class struggle environment.”

“The U.S. has become an ideological state, a country with an official state ideology and history that has been defined by PC. People convicted of “hate crimes” as defined by PC are currently serving jail sentences for political thoughts contrary to PC. And it’s only getting worse — PC continues to spread.”

Therefore, shut these leftists the hell up. Stand up for yourselves.

TONY FRANK’S RIDICULOUS PC GUIDE, REMEMBER IT’S NO JOKE