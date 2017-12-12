Marxist Colin Kaepernick Takes His Hate-Police Message to Rikers Prison

The guards at Rikers prison are outraged today after the communist Mayor Bill de Blasio allowed the anti-police kneeler Colin Kaepernick to visit inmates at Rikers. The officers’ union said it puts officers lives in danger at a time the inmates are attacking staff, the New York Post reported.

The former San Francisco 49ers star spoke to groups of inmates during two 45 minute sessions at the jail’s George Motchan Detention Center Tuesday morning where he blathered about Marxist social justice.

“That’s crazy to me to have a person like Colin Kaepernick in prison talking about police brutality,” said an officer who attended the event. “It was insulting for me to be there.”

“In the inmate’s eyes, we are the police when they’re locked up,” he explained.

Kaepernick did address so-called “police brutality” about which we are reasonably sure he knows nothing.

One source said: “Then they asked him about taking a knee, why was he doing it. He said he was doing it to call attention to police brutality.”

“He said he felt that, being a man of means, he felt obligated to take a stance on what he believes in.”

In the second session, “He came out of the gate with the police brutality… and he said the NFL was keeping him out of the game for speaking out.”

Union officials said cop-hating athletes visiting inmates emboldens criminals, who see themselves as victims, to endanger their members. The criminals see themselves as victims of a corrupt criminal justice system.

“The inmates see a guy like this coming in, it’s almost like the administration is condoning being anti-law enforcement,” one official said. “His presence alone could incite these guys.”

“This will only encourage inmates to continue to attack Correction Officers at a time when we need more protection,” said Elias Husamudeen, president of the Correction Officers Benevolent Association.

Husamudeen pointed out that Kaepernick once wore socks depicting cops as pigs while playing in a 2016 NFL game.

Husamudeen laid blame for the ill-conceived move squarely at the feet of the mayor.

“Once again, correction officers find themselves caught in Mayor de Blasio’s political con-game,” Husamudeen said.

“This is yet another brazen display of the hypocrisy of this mayor who pretends to support us in public, yet does everything possible to jeopardize our security in private.”