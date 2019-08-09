Mass Migration to US Down to 82K Anonymous People a Month

Illegal crossings along the U.S.-Mexico border have fallen for a second consecutive month, allegedly fueled in part by Mexico’s crackdown on Central American migration, Department of Homeland Security officials said Thursday, Washington Post reported.

We hate to sound cynical, but isn’t it just because it’s too hot? The numbers always go down in the hot summer months.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection saw its number of apprehensions drop 21 percent in July, to 82,000, the first time in five months that apprehensions have dipped below 100,000.

Acting U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Mark Morgan said the drop from May to July was 43 percent, down from a recent high of more than 144,000 in May.

Mass migration of 82,000 a month in this hot weather is still a crisis.

Morgan said the situation at the border — with a large influx of migrants, many from impoverished Central American countries — is still “in a full-blown crisis.”

Because of the crush, authorities continue to use temporary shelters to hold migrants immediately after they are taken into custody, and July’s apprehension totals were still more than double what they were the previous July.

DHS credited a deal with Mexico in June to stem the flow of migrants traveling northward to the United States from Central America — mainly Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador — as well as cooperation by the three in cracking down on migrant smuggling groups, according to Yahoo.

That’s political BS and wishful thinking.

The invasion continues and people are coming from all over the world. How do Democrats think this is good for the country?