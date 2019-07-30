Mass resignations at DCCC over too many white people

Top staffers at the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee left their jobs Monday in a wild Monday night massacre over the lack of diversity. It doesn’t matter if you are the most qualified. If you’re white, you’re not good enough.

Fee-Fi-Fo-Fum, diversity demands the blood of the Englishman.

Allison Jaslow, the executive director, a former Army Captain, cried as she resigned because she failed to diversify the DCCC enough. The far-left non-whites wanted her out because she’s white.

IT WAS A MASSACRE

On Monday morning, Allison Jaslow, DCCC executive director and a close ally of Rep. Cheri Bustos (D-Ill.) and a female Iraq war vet — chair of the committee — resigned during a tense meeting at the party’s Capitol Hill headquarters. And in the next 10 hours, much of the senior staff was out: Jared Smith, the communications director, and another Bustos ally; Melissa Miller, a top DCCC communications aide; Molly Ritner, political director; Nick Pancrazio, deputy executive director; and Van Ornelas, the DCCC’s director of diversity, Politico reports.

This push was brought on by the extreme far-left minorities of the party, over diversity, the god of sacrifice.

POLITICO reported last week that top lawmakers in the Congressional Black Caucus and Congressional Hispanic Caucus were furious with Bustos, saying she was short-changing minorities by excluding them from her senior staff and failing to live up to promises she made during her campaign for the chairmanship.

Both caucuses are very far-left.

Two Hispanic lawmakers – Reps. Vicente Gonzalez and Filemon Vela – demanded Jaslow step down on Sunday for not doing enough to “diversify” DCCC leadership.”

Claiming that the organization was in “complete chaos,” the lawmakers demanded DCCC chairwoman Cheri Bustos “appoint a qualified person of color, of which there are many, as executive director at once.”

The search is on for diverse staff and those leaving were tearful that they failed.

It’s no longer good enough to be a liberal woman if you are white.

The former Army Captain crying is a pathetic sight.