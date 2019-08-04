Mass Shooting at a Bar in Dayton, Ohio, 9 to 10 Reported Dead

There was a mass shooting in downtown Dayton, Ohio. Multiple people have been shot in a shooting incident at a bar called Ned Peppers in Oregon District in Dayton, Ohio, according to local reports. This is only hours after the mass shooting in El Paso, Texas.

There are reports that nine to ten people or more have been killed and 16 to 24 were injured.

THE VIDEOS ARE GRAPHIC

AN EYEWITNESS ACCOUNT

