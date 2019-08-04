Mass Shooting at a Bar in Dayton, Ohio, 9 to 10 Reported Dead

There was a mass shooting in downtown Dayton, Ohio. Multiple people have been shot in a shooting incident at a bar called Ned Peppers in Oregon District in Dayton, Ohio, according to local reports. This is only hours after the mass shooting in El Paso, Texas.

There are reports that nine to ten people or more have been killed and 16 to 24 were injured.

#OregonDistrict #update Lt. Col. Carper: at 1:22am active shooter situation began in oregon district. The shooter is deceased. There are 9 others also deceased. At least 16 others went to area hospitals with injuries. — Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) August 4, 2019

#OregonDistrict #update We had officers in the immediate vicinity when this shooting began and were able to respond and put an end to it quickly. — Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) August 4, 2019

#OregonDistrict #update The FBI is on scene to assist in this investigation. — Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) August 4, 2019

#OregonDistrict #update Anyone who saw this incident or knows anything about it please call either 937-333-COPS or a hotline 937-225-6217 to assist us with this investigation. — Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) August 4, 2019

Police chief says “multiple officers took down the shooter” in Dayton shooting. — Derek Myers (@DerekMyers) August 4, 2019

THE VIDEOS ARE GRAPHIC

BREAKING: Gunshots heard in video after shooting in Dayton, Ohio. pic.twitter.com/ty76ZeaHbZ — Breaking News Global (@BreakingNAlerts) August 4, 2019

Multiple area hospitals reporting that they have numerous victims spanning from Miami Valley Hospital to Kettering Hospital in Dayton shooting @YourNewsNet — Derek Myers (@DerekMyers) August 4, 2019

AN EYEWITNESS ACCOUNT

Witness account from a FB video describes the shooter in Dayton as wearing ear muffs pic.twitter.com/WqClzWjGwt — SacKat (@sachibub10) August 4, 2019